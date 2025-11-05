United Way of Bemidji Area

VIP & Me Dance: Sponsorship Opportunities

Bemidji

MN 56601, USA

VIP & Me Dance Sponsorship Form
Free

Don't want to pay online? Fill out the form and United Way will invoice you!

Guardian Sponsor (Title Sponsor) item
Guardian Sponsor (Title Sponsor)
$2,500

- Special recognition at the event presented by... “Your Name Here”

- On-air mentions throughout the Radiothon

- Premier Logo placement on all event marketing materials and flyers

- Recognition on all media advertising, including radio, newspaper, website, and social media

- Opportunity to display materials or giveaways at event

- One complimentary ticket pair to the VIP & Me Dance

Protector Sponsor item
Protector Sponsor
$1,000

- On-air mentions throughout Radiothon

- Logo on all event marketing materials and flyers

- Recognition on all media advertising, including radio, newspaper, website, and social media

- One complimentary ticket pair to the VIP & Me Dance

Ally Sponsor item
Ally Sponsor
$500

- Logo on all event marketing materials and flyers

- On-air recognition during sponsor shout-outs throughout the Radiothon

- Recognition on the website and social media pages

Supporter Sponsor item
Supporter Sponsor
$250

- Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website

- Recognition during group sponsor mentions throughout the Radiothon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!