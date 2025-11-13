VIP & Me dinner and dance 2026

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About this event
Tier 1 & 2: Our partially subsidized cost for families looking to save a little. While this option does not cover the cost of the event entirely, it does help us pay for supplies, food, location deposit, DJ and other fees. Girl Scouts of Tierrasanta subsidizes the remainder of the costs.
Tier 1 & 2: Our partially subsidized cost for families looking to save a little. While this option does not cover the cost of the event entirely, it does help us pay for supplies, food, location deposit, DJ and other fees. Girl Scouts of Tierrasanta subsidizes the remainder of the costs.
Tier 3: The standard fee that we are asking as many members as possible to pay. This option is the closest to the actual cost of the event that helps to pay for supplies, food, location deposit, DJ, and other fees.
Tier 4: This fee is inclusive of the standard fee, but is for families that are able to contribute a little extra to ensure the longevity of service unit events in Tierrasanta. Every additional bit helps.
$
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