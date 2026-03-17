Membership Add-Ons (2026-2027)

(BUNDLE 17)

Travel the US through beloved picture books! At the end of this geography homeschool unit study, your student will have formed a relationship with three main geographic regions of the United States, and the cultures, animals, and industries that define them.





This award-winning homeschool geography unit study is a literature-based program designed to bring geography to life for children! Featuring four iconic Holling C. Holling books, Minn of the Mississippi, Paddle to the Sea, Tree in the Trail, and Seabird, this unit study offers a comprehensive exploration of the Great Lakes, Eastern Seaboard, national landmarks, rivers, lakes, and an introduction to world geography.





In this social studies curriculum, students will dive into learning about 30 states and their capitals, indigenous animals, natural science, cultures and industries. Focusing on three key regions of the US, the Great Lakes and Eastern Seaboard, the Mississippi River, and the Southwest, this unit also provides a solid introduction to the natural world and a broader view of the world’s continents and oceans through the book Seabird.





Ideal for 4th grade, 5th grade, 6th grade, and 7th grade students, this unit study is a wonderful resource for both middle school and elementary school students.





This unit study includes four specially designed 18” x 24” inch maps for coloring and labeling, allowing children to reinforce their learning through mapping. The homeschool teacher’s guide helps maximize the impact of the books with comprehension questions, discussion prompts, hands-on activities, and vocabulary words.





This engaging, literature-based geography study is the perfect way to combine reading, mapping, and exploration of the world for your students!





• This curriculum contains 39 lessons.

• Complete 2 lessons per week for a one semester unit study.





Bundle includes the instructor guide and 4 books.

Instructor Guide Retail Price is: $19

Guide + Books retails for: $64