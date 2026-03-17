Membership Add-Ons (2026-2027)

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This is a new online art program. This is a one time fee. Your family will get a personalized log-in to Art Makes Me Smart where you can watch videos, download PDF information and all the extra resources.
Package includes: one Teacher's Manual, one Student Packet (Activity Book, Flashcards, Stickers), and three readers, reading review box and cards, letter magnet tiles. No additional materials are required.
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $200+]
Package includes: one Teacher's Manual, one Student Packet (Activity Book, Flashcards, Stickers), and two readers, reading review box and cards, letter magnet tiles. No additional materials are required.
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $200+]
Package includes: one Teacher's Manual, one Student Packet (Activity Book, Flashcards, Stickers), and two readers, reading review box and cards, letter magnet tiles. No additional materials are required.
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $200+].
Package includes: one Teacher's Manual, one Student Packet (Activity Book, Flashcards, Stickers), and two readers, reading review box and cards, letter magnet tiles. No additional materials are required.
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $200+].
Color Edition. Package includes: one Teacher's Manual and one Student Packet (Activity Book, Flashcards, Stickers), review box and cards, letter magnet tiles. No additional materials are required.
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $110+].
Color Edition. Package includes: one Teacher's Manual and one Student Packet (Activity Book, Flashcards, Stickers), review box and cards, letter magnet tiles. No additional materials are required.
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $110+].
(BUNDLE 17)
Travel the US through beloved picture books! At the end of this geography homeschool unit study, your student will have formed a relationship with three main geographic regions of the United States, and the cultures, animals, and industries that define them.
This award-winning homeschool geography unit study is a literature-based program designed to bring geography to life for children! Featuring four iconic Holling C. Holling books, Minn of the Mississippi, Paddle to the Sea, Tree in the Trail, and Seabird, this unit study offers a comprehensive exploration of the Great Lakes, Eastern Seaboard, national landmarks, rivers, lakes, and an introduction to world geography.
In this social studies curriculum, students will dive into learning about 30 states and their capitals, indigenous animals, natural science, cultures and industries. Focusing on three key regions of the US, the Great Lakes and Eastern Seaboard, the Mississippi River, and the Southwest, this unit also provides a solid introduction to the natural world and a broader view of the world’s continents and oceans through the book Seabird.
Ideal for 4th grade, 5th grade, 6th grade, and 7th grade students, this unit study is a wonderful resource for both middle school and elementary school students.
This unit study includes four specially designed 18” x 24” inch maps for coloring and labeling, allowing children to reinforce their learning through mapping. The homeschool teacher’s guide helps maximize the impact of the books with comprehension questions, discussion prompts, hands-on activities, and vocabulary words.
This engaging, literature-based geography study is the perfect way to combine reading, mapping, and exploration of the world for your students!
• This curriculum contains 39 lessons.
• Complete 2 lessons per week for a one semester unit study.
Bundle includes the instructor guide and 4 books.
Instructor Guide Retail Price is: $19
Guide + Books retails for: $64
BUNDLE 11
Early American History Curriculum Includes:
• 1 Teacher Guide (most recent updated version)
• 23 Books
This item can be checked out to an active member for the entire school year but must be returned on or before June 30.
[Estimated retail cost new is $265+. Teacher manual retails for $30 new]
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Spark your child’s curiosity with a curriculum that brings history to life for Kindergarten–3rd grade homeschool students. This teacher guide leads parents in teaching an engaging course exploring Indigenous peoples, the Vikings, early explorers, colonial America, the American Revolution, and the founding of the United States. Covering 1000 AD to the mid-1800s, it builds a strong foundation in U.S. history, social studies, geography, and civics.
At the heart of this curriculum is a commitment to using impactful literature for memorable lessons and fostering character development. The guide provides lessons on carefully selected living books that immerse students in meaningful stories to nurture compassion, critical thinking, and a deep connection to the past. These engaging titles help children internalize historical concepts and values through narrative.
Students will explore history through hands-on activities, art appreciation, historical recipes, and enrichment activities that bring subjects to life. Integrated geography and mapping activities further develop understanding and contextual learning.
This open-and-go Teacher Guide includes clear instructions, flexible options, and Bible verses for parents who wish to include biblical reflection. This study is fully customizable, allowing families to tailor activities and elements to fit their learning style, values, and educational goals.
Designed for kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade, this guide provides a social studies curriculum that grows with your student, offering flexibility across grades and years. With the right tools and resources, parents can confidently deliver a full year of immersive, character-building education.
BUNDLE 13
Early American History Curriculum Includes:
(retails for $250)
This Early American History homeschool curriculum for 4th–6th grade invites students to explore the people, ideas, and events that shaped the United States. Designed for upper elementary and early middle school students, this literature-based course supports academic growth while building critical thinking skills, moral reasoning, and a meaningful connection to the past.
At the heart of this study are carefully selected living books with compelling narratives that bring history to life. These texts engage students emotionally and intellectually, helping them develop empathy, nurture character, and retain understanding through memorable stories.
Covering major American History events from 1000 AD to the mid-1800s, including Indigenous cultures, colonization, the Constitution, and westward expansion, this course integrates primary sources, geography, and social studies concepts. Students explore context through mapping activities, historical recipes, and hands-on activities that make learning interactive and immersive. Like all of our courses, this study is fully customizable, allowing families to adapt lessons, activities, and resources to best suit their values and goals.
Each lesson includes thoughtful questions, reading prompts, and opportunities for reflection, encouraging students to connect with the past and consider its relevance today. These experiences foster both academic growth and moral insight.
Ideal for 4th, 5th, and 6th grade learners, this curriculum offers flexible resources for homeschool families, co-ops, and small schools. More than just a history program, it encourages students to think critically, live responsibly, and engage deeply with the people and ideas that shaped our nation.
BUNDLE 18
Time travel to the beginnings of civilization! In this ancient history homeschool curriculum, your student will be captivated by the Egyptian, Greek and Roman Empires. Impactful books pique your child’s curiosity and wonder about the fascinating lives of ancient people and the cultures that gave rise to modern civilization and the world as we know it.
Ancient History Curriculum Includes:
Retails for $220 new. Instructor Guide retails for $40. Does not include the map-this is available for $17 on the BFB website.
BUNDLE 21
Art Appreciation Curriculum Includes:
• 1 Art Appreciation Teacher Guide
• 1 Book of Artists
• Art Cards (36 cards)
• 1 downloadable Resource Packet (accessible via QR code printed inside the Teacher Guide)
(Retails for $109. Instructor Guide retails for
Our homeschool art appreciation curriculum offers a comprehensive, engaging program for students from 5th grade to high school. This flexible 64 week curriculum introduces children to the rich world of art history and visual culture, featuring carefully curated lessons on famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh, and Georgia O’Keeffe, as well as lesser-known artistic pioneers from around the world.
With detailed lesson plans, hands-on projects, and guided art observation, this program helps kids develop critical thinking, creativity, and a deeper understanding of visual expression. Designed for homeschool families, the art appreciation course combines storytelling, historical context, and visual analysis to make learning both inspiring and educational. Dozens of optional art activities are included to help students apply what they learn and express their own creativity.
The art curriculum also explores major artistic movements and styles, helping students connect key elements like color, line, texture, and form to the work of great artists across different time periods. Whether your child is new to art or looking to expand their knowledge, this program provides a meaningful foundation in art history and creative exploration.
Perfect for homeschool settings, this art appreciation curriculum fosters a love of art while offering a structured, easy-to-follow approach for parents and teachers. Each lesson builds students’ confidence and artistic vocabulary while encouraging a lifelong appreciation for creativity and beauty.
BUNDLE 19
Nature study by BFB.
Nature Science Curriculum Includes:
Seasons Afield is a nature-based homeschool curriculum for Kindergarten-3rd grade students, designed to connect school, nature, and home in a meaningful way, inspired by the Schullandheim approach to science and nature study. This German educational philosophy emphasizes learning through immersion in nature, fostering a deep understanding of the natural world.
This curriculum is literature-based, leveraging beautiful and impactful stories for memorable lessons and character development. Field guide notecards and watercolor cards allow your child to bring their studies into the natural world.
Through the seasons, students explore topics such as plant and animal life cycles, weather patterns, moon phases, water cycle, basic botany, ecosystems, and beyond. Through nature-inspired handicrafts, art appreciation, and recipes, students engage in both creative and scientific discovery, all while developing important life skills and a sense of responsibility for the environment.
Seasons Afield meets standards for Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and includes field notecards and field watercolor cards to document observations and foster scientific thinking.
Designed to inspire a lifelong love of nature and learning, Seasons Afield supports students in building a holistic understanding of science, art, and life. Like all our studies, lessons are designed to be flexible, allowing families to tailor activities and pace to meet the needs of their students.
BUNDLE 20
New Science/Nature study from Beautiful Feet Books.
Learning Outcomes
By the end of Far Afield, students in grades 4-6 will have established foundational understanding of multiple scientific disciplines. Through fieldwork, citizen science, and hands-on experiments spanning homeschool physics, chemistry, botany, ecology, zoology, and more, students will build both scientific knowledge and nurture the habits of wonder and delight.
Grounded in the Schullandheim tradition, an approach rooted in outdoor exploration, observation and living books, this literature-based science curriculum teaches students to observe closely, ask thoughtful questions, discuss scientific concepts, and document findings the way real scientists do.
Skills Developed
Topics Covered
Far Afield spans Life Science, Physical Science, and Earth Science in alignment with NGSS standards for grades 4–6.
Life Science: Anatomy & Physiology · Botany · Classification & Taxonomy · Ecology · Environmental History · Genetics · Microbiology · Zoology
Physical Science: Chemistry · Engineering · Mechanics · Physics
Earth Science: Meteorology · Soil Science · Paleontology · Earth Systems & Water Cycles
Lessons follow the the narrative arc of one of the greatest works of children’s literature, The Wind in the Willows, shaping a distinctive, wonder-based science curriculum for middle grade homeschool students.
Curriculum Overview
A Teacher Guide with 104 lessons of approximately 30-60 minutes each, designed to be completed in one year at 3 lessons per week, or stretched over two years. Lessons are anchored in a curated selection of living books, field guides, and illustrated compendium. A consumable logbook and watercolor card set are included to facilitate a record of your child's scientific discoveries.
Hands-on activities include making a walnut sailboat, building a lemon battery, assembling a succession jar, conducting an ecological survey, making homemade litmus paper, and guided watercolor lessons throughout. Guided field trip days to a natural history museum, Christmas bird count, observatory or planetarium, and zoo extend learning into the real world.
Who It's For
Far Afield is designed for homeschool students in grades 4th-6th and is an ideal fit for families seeking a literature-based homeschool science curriculum. A natural choice for Charlotte Mason homeschoolers and those who value living books, nature study, hands-on science, and homeschool curriculum that meets rigorous NGSS standards. It's well-suited for any family looking for a comprehensive homeschool science curriculum for middle grades. No prior science curriculum required.
BUNDLE 23
Forces and Interactions, Life Systems and Cycles, Weather & Climate, and Engineering Design
Includes the Instructor Guide and all books. May include some of the items for the experiments but does not include all consumable components, these will need to be purchased separately. ($275 retail value)
BUNDLE 26
4 day-Intro to American History (Year 1 of 2)
Includes the full HBL set for Sonlight Level D, 4 day Schedule. Includes the instructor's manual in a 3-ring binder and all books. Includes all books for History, Bible, Read Alouds, and Readers. ($562 Retail Value)
BUNDLE 22
Includes the full HBL set for Sonlight Level F- Easter Hemisphere, 4 day Schedule. Includes the instructor's manual in a 3-ring binder and 38 books. Includes all books for History, Bible, Read Alouds, and Readers. Includes the China Kit, non-adhesive timeline figures and oragami paper. You will need to purchase the Eastern Hemisphere Notebook Pages.
This package retails new for $685. The Instructor's guide retails for $138. Eastern Hemisphere consumable Notebook Pages Book can be purchased on the Sonlight website for $28 each)
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