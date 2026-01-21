VIP EVENT: 27th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends Concert

TIME: 3:45 pm

LOCATION: Plaza Arbor

THEN: 5 pm - 9:00 pm

LOCATION: Amphitheater



PARKING: Self-parking and valet parking are available for a fee. For more information, please contact the hotel at (949) 729-1234.



Step into the elevated VIP experience beginning with a surprise gift and an exclusive dinner at the Plaza Arbor. Enjoy refined cuisine, desserts, drinks, and intimate live performances while mingling with featured artists. The night continues at the Amphitheater with open seating in the VIP section, a curated dessert bar, a no-host bar, and the excitement of silent and live auctions alongside exceptional main event jazz music. An elegant, immersive evening designed to be remembered.