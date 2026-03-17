Viewpoint Education Membership 2026-27

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
A family membership is for immediate family in one household and includes all homeschooled children. Family memberships must be renewed each year. Membership runs from July 1- June 30. You membership fee is not prorated, regardless of when you join. Membership fees are not refundable.
Valid until June 29
Our co-op membership gives local homeschool group leaders the ability to check out materials to use during their class time. In addition to our regular lending library, group leaders can check out class-sets of novels. Group leaders have access to the binding machines to bind class & student materials. Exclusively for our group membership is access to a heat press machine to make customized items for your co-op.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!