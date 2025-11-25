VIP Legends for Leaders Registration – Jannah Mersiovsky Invite (Free)

Apogee Education Foundation

3354 Co Rd 236

Liberty Hill, TX 78642, USA

VIP (+ 1) Legends Registration – Jannah’s Invite (Free)
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Jannah and Kurt invite you as a hero to Apogee Education Foundation's Legends for Leaders Gala on December 5, 2025. Register free to join the exclusive evening—show up in boots or fine dresses, network with legends like Tim Kennedy, Matt Beaudreau, and other mentors who've shaped young leaders, enjoy stunning artistic entertainment by David Garibaldi, and bid on once-in-a-lifetime auction items that fund scholarships at Apogee. Includes full gala access from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Loanstar Oaks, gourmet dinner, and real inspiration from celebs who've been there. VIP seating, and VIP cocktail area. No cost—just your presence helps fix America's broken school system and transforms lives. Limited spots—claim yours now!


