VIP Night

2601 N Liberty St

Independence, MO 64050, USA

STEM Night Only
$5
This options allows your student to attend the STEM night portion of our VIP Night.
Dance Only
$5
This options allows your student to attend the dance portion of our VIP Night.
Combo Ticket
$8
This option will save you $2 and allow your student access to both the dance and STEM night options for the evening.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing