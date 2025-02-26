SGAD Fair Hill Scottish Games

VIP Packages & Preferred Seating 2025

4600 Telegraph Rd

Elkton, MD 21921, USA

Holyroodhouse Package item
Holyroodhouse Package
$755
• Two Night Stay at Elk Forge Bed & Breakfast https://elkforge.com/ • Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs. • Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service. Four ScotchTasting tickets. • 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs • Access to VIP lounge tent. • Two Tea Room Tickets. • Coupons for Diner at Central Tavern Elkton www.c3ntraltavern.com • Coupons for Beer-Tasting at Elk River Brewing Elkton www.elkriverbrewing.com • Backstage Passes for Performers: Photos & Autographs
Stirling Package item
Stirling Package
$555
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs. • Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service. Four ScotchTasting tickets. • 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs • Access to VIP lounge tent. • Two Tea Room Tickets. • Coupons for Diner at Central Tavern Elkton www.c3ntraltavern.com • Coupons for Beer-Tasting at Elk River Brewing Elkton www.elkriverbrewing.com
St. Giles Package item
St. Giles Package
$355
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs. • Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service. • 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs • Access to VIP lounge tent.

