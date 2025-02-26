VIP Packages & Preferred Seating 2025

• Two Night Stay at Elk Forge Bed & Breakfast https://elkforge.com/
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs.
• Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service.
Four ScotchTasting tickets.
• 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs
• Access to VIP lounge tent.
• Two Tea Room Tickets.
• Coupons for Diner at Central Tavern Elkton www.c3ntraltavern.com
• Coupons for Beer-Tasting at Elk River Brewing Elkton www.elkriverbrewing.com
• Backstage Passes for Performers: Photos & Autographs
• Two Night Stay at Elk Forge Bed & Breakfast https://elkforge.com/
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs.
• Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service.
Four ScotchTasting tickets.
• 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs
• Access to VIP lounge tent.
• Two Tea Room Tickets.
• Coupons for Diner at Central Tavern Elkton www.c3ntraltavern.com
• Coupons for Beer-Tasting at Elk River Brewing Elkton www.elkriverbrewing.com
• Backstage Passes for Performers: Photos & Autographs
Stirling Package
$555
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs.
• Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service.
Four ScotchTasting tickets.
• 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs
• Access to VIP lounge tent.
• Two Tea Room Tickets.
• Coupons for Diner at Central Tavern Elkton www.c3ntraltavern.com
• Coupons for Beer-Tasting at Elk River Brewing Elkton www.elkriverbrewing.com
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs.
• Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service.
Four ScotchTasting tickets.
• 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs
• Access to VIP lounge tent.
• Two Tea Room Tickets.
• Coupons for Diner at Central Tavern Elkton www.c3ntraltavern.com
• Coupons for Beer-Tasting at Elk River Brewing Elkton www.elkriverbrewing.com
St. Giles Package
$355
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs.
• Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service.
• 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs
• Access to VIP lounge tent.
• Four Reserve Tented Grandstand Seating with table & chairs.
• Reserved VIP Parking with Shuttle Service.
• 4 Games T-Shirts and VIP IDs
• Access to VIP lounge tent.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!