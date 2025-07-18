VIP Pergola Experiences - DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT

Enjoy a Beautiful Night—And Help Us Raise the Volume!
This summer, make your night at Spruce Peak truly special—and support our Sound for the Future campaign at the same time.
For just $1,000, you and your guests can enjoy a private pergola during one of our final four outdoor concerts. Each pergola includes:
- Reserved seating for 8-10 under your own shaded pergola
- A curated picnic basket
- One complimentary drink per guest
- Full bar service at your seat
- An unbeatable view of the stage and the mountains beyond
And best of all? Every dollar goes toward our $155,000 match to fund a brand-new sound system—which will not only enhance performances, but also help launch our Technical Theater Education Program for local students.
You get a magical evening—and you help double the impact for Spruce Peak Arts.
But don’t wait—only a handful of pergolas are available for each show.
