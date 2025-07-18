Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation Inc

About this event

VIP Pergola Experiences - DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT

122 Hourglass Dr

Stowe, VT 05672, USA

VIP Pergola
$1,000

2 left!

Enjoy a Beautiful Night—And Help Us Raise the Volume!

This summer, make your night at Spruce Peak truly special—and support our Sound for the Future campaign at the same time.

For just $1,000, you and your guests can enjoy a private pergola during one of our final four outdoor concerts. Each pergola includes:

  • Reserved seating for 8-10 under your own shaded pergola
  • A curated picnic basket
  • One complimentary drink per guest
  • Full bar service at your seat
  • An unbeatable view of the stage and the mountains beyond

And best of all? Every dollar goes toward our $155,000 match to fund a brand-new sound system—which will not only enhance performances, but also help launch our Technical Theater Education Program for local students.

You get a magical evening—and you help double the impact for Spruce Peak Arts.

But don’t wait—only a handful of pergolas are available for each show.



Add a donation for Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!