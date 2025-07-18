VIP Pergola Experiences - DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT

Enjoy a Beautiful Night—And Help Us Raise the Volume!

This summer, make your night at Spruce Peak truly special—and support our Sound for the Future campaign at the same time.

For just $1,000, you and your guests can enjoy a private pergola during one of our final four outdoor concerts. Each pergola includes:

Reserved seating for 8-10 under your own shaded pergola

A curated picnic basket

One complimentary drink per guest

Full bar service at your seat

An unbeatable view of the stage and the mountains beyond

And best of all? Every dollar goes toward our $155,000 match to fund a brand-new sound system—which will not only enhance performances, but also help launch our Technical Theater Education Program for local students.

You get a magical evening—and you help double the impact for Spruce Peak Arts.

But don’t wait—only a handful of pergolas are available for each show.







