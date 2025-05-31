VIP Senior Package Class of 2026

* 6 VIP tickets * 1 parking space for graduation ceremony * mini photo shoot * blanket & fan * foldable chair seat * foam finger * towel * 7 Meals-to-go **please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
* 6 VIP tickets * 1 parking space for graduation ceremony * mini photo shoot * blanket & fan * foldable chair seat * foam finger * towel * 7 Meals-to-go **please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
Senior VIP 2026
$550
* 4 VIP tickets * 1 parking space to graduation ceremony * blanket & fan" **please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
* 4 VIP tickets * 1 parking space to graduation ceremony * blanket & fan" **please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!