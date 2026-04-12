VIP Senior Package Class of 2027

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About this event
7 left!
• 5 VIP Seats Graduation
• 1 Reserved Parking
• Mini Senior Photoshoot (April 2027)
• Brahma duffle & hoodie (please pickup at our table during registration)
The following items will be provided at ceremony:
* CO2027 Personalized Blanket
* Brahma plush
* lei (ribbon)
* DBHS stadium seat
* 6 meals & beverage (To-Go)
**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**
$
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