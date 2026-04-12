Brahma Foundation

Hosted by

Brahma Foundation

About this event

VIP Senior Package Class of 2027

21400 Pathfinder Rd

Diamond Bar, CA 91765, USA

Class of 2027 Celebration Package item
Class of 2027 Celebration Package item
Class of 2027 Celebration Package
$1,000

7 left!

• 5 VIP Seats Graduation

• 1 Reserved Parking

• Mini Senior Photoshoot (April 2027)

• Brahma duffle & hoodie (please pickup at our table during registration)

The following items will be provided at ceremony:

* CO2027 Personalized Blanket

* Brahma plush

* lei (ribbon)

* DBHS stadium seat

* 6 meals & beverage (To-Go)

**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**

Add a donation for Brahma Foundation

$

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