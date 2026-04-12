VIP Senior Package Class of 2027

• 5 VIP Seats Graduation

• 1 Reserved Parking

• Mini Senior Photoshoot (April 2027)

• Brahma duffle & hoodie (please pickup at our table during registration)

The following items will be provided at ceremony:

* CO2027 Personalized Blanket

* Brahma plush

* lei (ribbon)

* DBHS stadium seat

* 6 meals & beverage (To-Go)

**please select "other' and indicate 0 when checking out to avoid any fees**