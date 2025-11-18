VIP Sponsorship for Eli Sharabi

Includes eight (8) premium seats, an invitation for your ticket holders to a pre-program Meet & Greet with Eli Sharabi, name recognition on materials, acknowledgement from the stage at the event, and an autographed copy of Eli Sharabi's best seller- Hostage.
Includes four (4) premium seats, an invitation for your ticket holders to a pre-program Meet & Greet with Eli Sharabi, name recognition on materials, acknowledgement from the stage at the event, and an autographed copy of Eli Sharabi's best seller- Hostage.
Includes Four (4) general admission tickets, an autographed copy of Eli Sharabi's New York Times best seller Hostage, and name recognition on event night materials.
Includes Four (4) general admission tickets, and name recognition on event night materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!