Nonnas of the World

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Nonnas of the World

About this event

VIP Table

27 Hyatt St

Staten Island, NY 10301, USA

Party of 3
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

2 hr. Seating ending at 2:30

This ticket represents a VIP table for 3, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price. 

Party of 4
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2 hr. Seating ending at 4:30

This ticket represents a VIP table for 4, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price. 

Party of 5
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

2 hr. Seating ending at 7:30

This ticket represents a VIP table for 5, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price. 

Party of 6
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

2 hr. Seating ending at 9:30

This ticket represents a VIP table for 6, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price. 

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