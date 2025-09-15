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2 hr. Seating ending at 2:30
This ticket represents a VIP table for 3, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price.
2 hr. Seating ending at 4:30
This ticket represents a VIP table for 4, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price.
2 hr. Seating ending at 7:30
This ticket represents a VIP table for 5, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price.
2 hr. Seating ending at 9:30
This ticket represents a VIP table for 6, served with appetizer, entree, 1 glass of beer or wine, dessert and an after dinner coffee or espresso. Tables can be combined for parties of up to 8 max. Waitstaff gratuity of 20% is included in the ticket price.
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