26th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends Concert

TIME: 5 pm - 9 pm LOCATION: Amphitheater PARKING: Self-parking and valet parking are available for a fee. For more information, please contact the hotel at (949) 729-1234. The General Admission comes with an unforgettable evening of live jazz at the 26th Annual Eric Marienthal & Friends Jazz Concert! Enjoy delicious dessert bar and a no-host bar while experiencing incredible music. The event also features silent and live auctions, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis in the general seating section. Don’t miss out on this exciting night!