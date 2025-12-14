Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Valley Forge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

(VIP) VFAC 35th Anniversary

555 Sproul Rd

Villanova, PA 19085, USA

General Single Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Full Page Digital Souvenir Journal Ad
$200

Size: 8.5" x11"

Specs: Camera-ready PDF, JPEG or PNG at 300 DPI

Deadline: January 17, 2026

Email ads to: [email protected]

Half Page Digital Souvenir Journal Ad
$100

Size: 8.5" X 5.5"

Specs: Camera-ready PDF, JPEG or PNG at 300 DPI

Deadline: January 17, 2026

Email ads to: [email protected]

Quarter Page Digital Souvenir Journal Ad
$50

Size: 4.25" X 5.5"

Specs: Camera-ready PDF, JPEG or PNG at 300 DPI

Deadline: January 17, 2026

Email ads to: [email protected]

Patron Names List
$15

One name will be listed on the Patron Names List page in the Digital Souvenir Journal. Email name to: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!