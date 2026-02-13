🌸 Virasat ka Utsav - Pichwai Lippan Jharokha Workshop

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About this event
🐄 Pichwai Cow Jharokha
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step
🌸 Floral Jharokha Box (Beginner-Friendly)
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step
🏵️ Rajwadi Jharokha Box (Beginner-Friendly)
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step
🦚 Shrinathji Jharokha
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step
Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Dabeli & Gulab Jamun Cake
Drink options: (Chai Sutra)
Hot Chai
Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.
Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Dabeli & Gulab Jamun Cake
Drink option: (Rasa Palette)
Mango/ Lychee Fusion Soda
Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.
Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Cucumber Sandwich & Pistachio Baklawa
Drink option: (Chai Sutra)
Hot Chai
Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.
Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Cucumber Sandwich & Pistachio Baklawa
Drink option: (Rasa Palette)
Mango/ Lychee Fusion Soda
Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.
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