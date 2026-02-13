Rajasthan Association of Seattle America

Hosted by

Rajasthan Association of Seattle America

About this event

🌸 Virasat ka Utsav - Pichwai Lippan Jharokha Workshop

14224 NE Bel Red Rd

Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

🐄 Pichwai Cow Jharokha
$60

🐄 Pichwai Cow Jharokha
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step

🌸 Floral Jharokha Box (Beginner-Friendly)
$60

🌸 Floral Jharokha Box (Beginner-Friendly)
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step

🏵️ Rajwadi Jharokha Box (Beginner-Friendly)
$60

🏵️ Rajwadi Jharokha Box (Beginner-Friendly)
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step

🦚 Shrinathji Jharokha
$65

🦚 Shrinathji Jharokha
A guided workshop, participants will create their own decorative jharokha or jharokha-style art piece using clay work, mirror detailing, and traditional motifs. All materials will be provided, and the session will be conducted step-by-step

Food & Drink: Dabeli | Gulab Jamun Cake | Chai
$12

Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Dabeli & Gulab Jamun Cake

Drink options: (Chai Sutra)
Hot Chai


Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.

 

Food & Drink: Dabeli | Gulab Jamun Cake | Fusion soda
$12

Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Dabeli & Gulab Jamun Cake

Drink option: (Rasa Palette)
Mango/ Lychee Fusion Soda


Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.

 

Food & Drink: Cucumber Sandwich | Baklawa | Chai
$12

Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Cucumber Sandwich & Pistachio Baklawa

Drink option: (Chai Sutra)
Hot Chai


Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.

 

Food & Drink: Cucumber Sandwich | Baklawa | Fusion soda
$12

Food option: (The Grazing Saga)
Cucumber Sandwich & Pistachio Baklawa

Drink option: (Rasa Palette)
Mango/ Lychee Fusion Soda


Pre-order is recommended — it’s cheaper and guarantees your selection. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase on the day, subject to availability, at a higher price.

 

Dabeli
$5
Gulabjamun cheese cake
$4
Cucumber Sandwich
$5
Pistachio Baklawa
$5
Fusion Soda
$5
Chai
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!