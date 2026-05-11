Virgil's Light-A Birthday Celebration & Fundraiser

Entry is free. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including the special Birthday celebration and candle lighting remembrance segment. Tickets for attractions, food, and drink, will be available for purchase at location. 10% of those proceeds with QR code will be donated back by Need for Speed. This is a family event. Please bring a recommended donation wrapped as a Birthday present for Virgil that will benefit both Nonprofits. There will additionally be silent auctions items, a 50/50 raffle (must be present to win), and with general raffle prize for all who attend (must be present to win).