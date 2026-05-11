Circle Of Life Hospice Foundation

Hosted by

Circle Of Life Hospice Foundation

About this event

Virgil's Light-A Birthday Celebration & Fundraiser

2863 Northtowne Ln suite 400

Reno, NV 89512, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Entry is free. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including the special Birthday celebration and candle lighting remembrance segment. Tickets for attractions, food, and drink, will be available for purchase at location. 10% of those proceeds with QR code will be donated back by Need for Speed. This is a family event. Please bring a recommended donation wrapped as a Birthday present for Virgil that will benefit both Nonprofits. There will additionally be silent auctions items, a 50/50 raffle (must be present to win), and with general raffle prize for all who attend (must be present to win).

Community Sponsor
$250
  • Logo listed in event slideshow
  • included in group “Thank you” social media post
Healing Sponsor
$500
  • Logo featured in event slideshow
  • Mention in group social media post
  • Verbal recognition at event
Birthday Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo featured in slideshow & on event flyer.
  • Media Mentions,
  • Dedicated Social media post
  • verbal recognition during event
Stigma Breaker Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo featured in slideshow & on event flyer.
  • Media Mentions,
  • Dedicated Social media post
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • GSCC Community Cares Podcast Video Interview
Add a donation for Circle Of Life Hospice Foundation

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