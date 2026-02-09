Virginia Ballet Company Annual Donors

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Benefits- Recognition in printed performance programs and website, invitations to social events; ¼ page ad in programs, and two tickets to Fall, Winter, and Spring shows.
All Friend of VBC level benefits plus four tickets to Fall, Winter, and Spring shows, ½ page ad in programs, and five adult dance class passes.
All bronze level benefits plus six tickets to Fall, Winter, and Spring shows, full page ad in printed programs for Fall, Winter, and Spring shows (~$1,000 value), brand recognition in the studio, access to backstage tours (venue dependent), recognition in email communications (~4,000 contacts).
All silver level benefits plus recognition in social media posts, eight tickets to all Fall, Winter, and Spring shows, and logo displayed on spirit wear t-shirts.
All gold level benefits plus ten tickets to all Fall, Winter, and Spring shows, and recognition in pre-performance announcements.
All platinum level benefits plus fifteen tickets to all Fall, Winter, and Spring shows, company display table in entryway of performance space (venue dependent), and logo displayed on four performance t-shirts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!