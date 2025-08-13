Offered by

Virginia Off-Road's Memberships

2WD Club - FREE
Free

No expiration

In 2WD, you get your foot in the door, you can grab a mambership badge, get trail badges, trail meetups and much more.

4WD High Club
$24

Valid for one year

Slecting 4WD High, you get a lot more perks including a membership badge, recognition in our 4WD club and its tax deductible.

4WD Low Club
$60

Valid for one year

Oh, that torque! With that you get access to the member portal filled with discounts at 4x4 shops, Freebies and a lot of great perks. FREE gift too when you join.

Rear Locker Club - Lifetime
$250

No expiration

Pay Once, Get it for Life.

The lifetime membership gets you even more including a physical badge, all those discounts, free gifts and one year included in the Virginia License plate we are developing.

