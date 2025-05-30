Trail Badge Shop

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant. For Pott's Mountain, Pott's East or Pott's West Trails.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.
When you sign up for the Trail Rescue Program, you can purchase this badge for your rig. If you are NOT signed up for that program, you can't purchase this badge.
Get a 4 pack of our frogs.FROG’s are for everyone, not just Jeeps and they are for a great cause too! Shipping included.
When you work with us on our Trail Cleanup's you will get this badge for FREE.
LImited Edition red metal drinking cup. Laser engraved with our brand. Shipping included.
Pre-Order Your Official VA Off-Road Member Badge!
We’re now taking pre-orders for our brand-new physical member badges, proudly crafted by Gladius OffRoad!
Each 2.6" badge is made from high-grade, UV-resistant acrylic, designed to withstand the elements. It features a bold, layered design in silver and black, outlined in trail-ready blue—built to look sharp on any rig.
The back comes equipped with strong 3M automotive adhesive tape for a secure, long-lasting hold on your vehicle, toolbox, or wherever you want to show off your support for the VA Off-Road community.
👉 Quantities are limited — reserve yours now!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing