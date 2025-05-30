Trail Badge Shop

Potts Mountain Trail Badge item
Potts Mountain Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant. For Pott's Mountain, Pott's East or Pott's West Trails.

Broad Run Trail Badge item
Broad Run Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Bobblet's Gap Trail Badge item
Bobblet's Gap Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Bald Mountain Trail Badge item
Bald Mountain Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Enchanted Creek Trail Badge item
Enchanted Creek Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Peters Mill Trail Badge item
Peters Mill Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Mountain Lake Trail Badge item
Mountain Lake Trail Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Flagpole Knob Trali Badge item
Flagpole Knob Trali Badge
$3.80

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Trail Rescue Badge item
Trail Rescue Badge
$3.80

When you sign up for the Trail Rescue Program, you can purchase this badge for your rig. If you are NOT signed up for that program, you can't purchase this badge.

FROG (4 pack) item
FROG (4 pack)
$5

Get a 4 pack of our frogs.FROG’s are for everyone, not just Jeeps and they are for a great cause too! Shipping included.

Trail Cleanup Badge item
Trail Cleanup Badge
free

When you work with us on our Trail Cleanup's you will get this badge for FREE.

Metal Drinking Cup item
Metal Drinking Cup
$15

LImited Edition red metal drinking cup. Laser engraved with our brand. Shipping included.

Physical Member Badge
$22

Pre-Order Your Official VA Off-Road Member Badge!

We’re now taking pre-orders for our brand-new physical member badges, proudly crafted by Gladius OffRoad!

Each 2.6" badge is made from high-grade, UV-resistant acrylic, designed to withstand the elements. It features a bold, layered design in silver and black, outlined in trail-ready blue—built to look sharp on any rig.

The back comes equipped with strong 3M automotive adhesive tape for a secure, long-lasting hold on your vehicle, toolbox, or wherever you want to show off your support for the VA Off-Road community.

👉 Quantities are limited — reserve yours now!

