Virginia Taxidermists Association Annual Convention & Competition

About this event
Includes only One person with entitlement to cast a single vote and run for elective office.
Eligible for all member giveaways, seminars, and other benefits.
Available to a family and includes both husband, wife, and any children/grandchildren UNDER the age of 18.
Under a family membership, only the husband and wife are entitled to one vote each and may
run for elected office.
Includes both husband and wife, both are entitled to one vote each and may run for elected office. Includes children/grandchildren UNDER 18 and 1 person or 1 employee of the business or if applicable.
Neither children/grandchildren nor employee is eligible to vote.
Additional employees/people may be added to membership for $30 each.
You will receive 1 ticket of every raffle we have this year PLUS $15 in FREE raffle tickets. We will have 8 guns to raffle off this year! Buy as many as you’d like. This deal is Only available during Pre-Registration. (6 gun, Muzzleloader, Bingo Board - Handgun, Wolf Trap Mount stand, Show 50/50, Yeti Bucket with supplies, gift baskets)
Valid for 4-10 years old
Youth get 1 FREE Mount Entry
Additional Youth Entry
PRICED PER ENTRY.
Chosen by the membership in attendance via special ballot. It is not based on scores and there are no divisions. WINNER WILL RECEIVE A FREE UPLAND GAME HUNT!
You may enter any four (4) mounts in any category (they can be the same category) –
Mounts must have 350 total points combined & have either a 1st or 2nd place ribbon to be eligible.
We will have a winner in both Professional and Masters.
PRICED PER ENTRY.
Chosen by the President from any Fish in the competition.
Enter 3 pieces in any category and must get a combined total score of 263 points.
You may enter any four (4) mounts in four (4) different categories but must be same division (all Professional or all Masters). Mounts must have 320 total points combined to be eligible.
We will have a winner in both Professional and Masters.
Each year we give away one Youth and one Adult taxidermy scholarship to our memberships. This scholarship can be used towards taking taxidermy classes by approved instructors or schools. We hope to grow this and be able to offer more in the years to come.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!