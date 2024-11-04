Virtual 2024 Walk-A-Thon Sponsorship

Bronze Donation
$500

Package benefit will be Logo on PCI Webpage (January 2025).
Silver Donation
$1,000

Package benefit will be one custom social media post in January 2025 (Facebook & Instagram) and logo on PCI Webpage (January—February 2025)
Gold Donation
$2,500

This donation includes a package: Custom social media post ( Facebook & Instagram) Logo or name marketing inside at The Bishop Jean Williams Community Market. Two custom social media posts one each month January—February 2025 (Facebook & Instagram). Logo on PCI Webpage (January—March 2025)
Platinum Donation
$5,000

This donation includes a package: Custom social media post (Facebook & Instagram). Logo or name marketing both outside and inside at The Bishop Jean Williams Community Market. Four custom social media posts one each month January—April 2025 (Facebook & Instagram) Logo on PCI Webpage (January—June 2025)
