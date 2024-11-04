Virtual 2024 Walk-A-Thon Sponsorship

This donation includes a package: Custom social media post (Facebook & Instagram). Logo or name marketing both outside and inside at The Bishop Jean Williams Community Market. Four custom social media posts one each month January—April 2025 (Facebook & Instagram) Logo on PCI Webpage (January—June 2025)

This donation includes a package: Custom social media post (Facebook & Instagram). Logo or name marketing both outside and inside at The Bishop Jean Williams Community Market. Four custom social media posts one each month January—April 2025 (Facebook & Instagram) Logo on PCI Webpage (January—June 2025)

More details...