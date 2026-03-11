Virtual ASL K-12 Professional Development Spring Series

About this event
Using ASL Assessments to Develop Standards-Based IEP Goals
This session explains what and how to use assessments to gather detailed information about each student’s expressive and receptive ASL skills. The data from these assessments helps identify students’ strengths and areas of need in order to develop appropriate ASL goals and objectives aligned with the ASL Content Standards.
Show me the Proof: Using ASL Text Evidence
The presentation explains show students can improve their receptive skills by developing other essential skills. It aligns with ASL standards by helping students find textual evidence using technology and encouraging them to identify evidence in a variety of ways.
ASL in Action: Exchanging Ideas for Elementary Classrooms
ASL standards-aligned activities for grades K–5 that bring ASL learning to life will be shared. Participants will leave with ready-to-use ideas for each grade level and gain insight into the creative process behind designing engaging, effective lessons.
Register for 3 Sessions:
1) 4/1 with Lance Gonzales
2) 4/8 with Cara Barnett & Denise Egbert
3) 4/15 with Denise Egbert
$
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