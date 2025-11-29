Chris Howell Foundation: Virtual Christmas Food Drive

Offered by
Each family will receive 4 cans of green beans per box.
Each family will receive 4 packages of yellow cornbread mix per box.
Each family will receive 4 boxes of mac and cheese per box
Each family will receive 4 bags of homestyle mashed potatoes per box.
Each family will receive one cake mix per box.
Each family will receive 4 packets of brown gravy mix per box.
Each family will receive one whole turkey
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!