Chris Howell Foundation

Offered by

Chris Howell Foundation

About this shop

Chris Howell Foundation: Virtual Christmas Food Drive

Fresh Cut Green Beans item
Fresh Cut Green Beans
$1.48

Each family will receive 4 cans of green beans per box.

Yellow Cornbread Mix (4 Packages) item
Yellow Cornbread Mix (4 Packages)
$3.48

Each family will receive 4 packages of yellow cornbread mix per box.

Mac and Cheese item
Mac and Cheese
$1.48

Each family will receive 4 boxes of mac and cheese per box

Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes item
Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
$1.44

Each family will receive 4 bags of homestyle mashed potatoes per box.

Cake Mix item
Cake Mix
$1.57

Each family will receive one cake mix per box.

Brown Gravy Mix (4 Packets) item
Brown Gravy Mix (4 Packets)
$3.88

Each family will receive 4 packets of brown gravy mix per box.

Turkey item
Turkey
$10

Each family will receive one whole turkey

Add a donation for Chris Howell Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!