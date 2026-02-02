Virtual CommuniTea Conversations - Community Needs Assessment

Hosted by
About this event
Parents that have experienced a loss or pregnancy release looking to learn more about community resources and future programs.
Expecting parents looking to learn more about community resources and future programs.
Current parents looking to learn more about community resources and future programs.
Current grandparent looking to learn more about community resources and future programs.
Current foster/adoptive parent looking to learn more about community resources and future programs.
Community member without current children.
Birthworker/Provider serving Queens, NY
Community Based Organization located in Queens, NY,
Official Community Advocates for Birth Center members (CAB)
Board Member or Employees of Birth By Queens Foundation Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!