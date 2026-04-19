Virtual CSS Foundation Conference 2026

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About this event
Join our Virtual CSS Conference 2026 💻 on Zoom
Friday July 24 from 8am-3:00pm ET.
All times listed in Eastern Time. Content will be recorded and available for streaming/viewing after the conference.
The suggested price is $50 per family.
Pay what you can starting at $25.
After you purchase this ticket, you will receive a personal Zoom link in your email to complete your registration.
The agenda for the virtual conference is:
8:00am Welcome from the Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation
9:00am Registry and Research Updates with Dr. Vergano
10:00am Epilepsy Foundation Florida - Florida Epilepsy Services
11:00am Epigenetic Research with Dr. Miller
12:00pm-2:00pm break
2:00pm Autism and CSS with Dr. Bancroft
Additionally, recorded presentations with Dr. Santen, Dr. Kim and Dr. Chen will be available for streaming.
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