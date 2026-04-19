Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation

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Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation

About this event

Virtual CSS Foundation Conference 2026

Virtual Registration
Pay what you can

Join our Virtual CSS Conference 2026 💻 on Zoom

Friday July 24 from 8am-3:00pm ET. 

 All times listed in Eastern Time. Content will be recorded and available for streaming/viewing after the conference. 

The suggested price is $50 per family. 

Pay what you can starting at $25. 

After you purchase this ticket, you will receive a personal Zoom link in your email to complete your registration. 


The agenda for the virtual conference is:


8:00am Welcome from the Coffin-Siris Syndrome Foundation

9:00am Registry and Research Updates with Dr. Vergano 

10:00am Epilepsy Foundation Florida - Florida Epilepsy Services     

11:00am Epigenetic Research with Dr. Miller

12:00pm-2:00pm break 

2:00pm Autism and CSS with Dr. Bancroft 


Additionally, recorded presentations with Dr. Santen, Dr. Kim and Dr. Chen will be available for streaming.




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