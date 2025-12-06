Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities - May 2026
Premier Sponsor
$5,000
Company name included in title: “American Cancer Society Virtual Designer Purse Showcase presented by . . .”
Company logo on event ticketing website, Facebook group cover, event slideshow, social media posts, bingo games, mailing envelope sent to participants, and congratulations card enclosed with purse for bingo winners
Social media shoutouts listing company as Premier Sponsor in the highly-followed Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Facebook group
Verbal recognition during virtual event introduction and conclusion
Jackpot Sponsor
$2,500
Company logo on event slideshow for jackpot rounds, jackpot bingo cards, and congratulations card enclosed with purse for jackpot bingo winners
Social media shoutouts listing company as the Jackpot Sponsor in the highly-followed Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Facebook group
Verbal recognition during virtual event jackpot rounds
Round Sponsor
$1,000
Company logo on event slideshow for designated bingo round
Social media shoutout listing company as a Round Sponsor in the highly-followed Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Facebook group
Verbal recognition during virtual event designated bingo round
Patron Sponsor
$50
Patron sponsors will be showcased during each round of regular bingo.
Patron sponsors can be from a company or can be in honor/memory of a loved one affected by cancer.
Company logos/photos of loved ones will be incorporated in the virtual event slideshow and verbally recognized during their designated round, with there being a maximum of four patron sponsors per bingo round.
Limited availability, don’t wait! Patron sponsor deadline is November 14th, 2025 or once we reach capacity.
