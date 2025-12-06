Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Sponsorship Opportunities - May 2026

Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor
$5,000
  • Company name included in title: “American Cancer Society Virtual Designer Purse Showcase presented by . . .”
  • Company logo on event ticketing website, Facebook group cover, event slideshow, social media posts, bingo games, mailing envelope sent to participants, and congratulations card enclosed with purse for bingo winners
  • Social media shoutouts listing company as Premier Sponsor in the highly-followed Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Facebook group
  • Verbal recognition during virtual event introduction and conclusion
Jackpot Sponsor item
Jackpot Sponsor
$2,500
  • Company logo on event slideshow for jackpot rounds, jackpot bingo cards, and congratulations card enclosed with purse for jackpot bingo winners
  • Social media shoutouts listing company as the Jackpot Sponsor in the highly-followed Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Facebook group
  • Verbal recognition during virtual event jackpot rounds
Round Sponsor item
Round Sponsor
$1,000
  • Company logo on event slideshow for designated bingo round
  • Social media shoutout listing company as a Round Sponsor in the highly-followed Virtual Designer Purse Showcase Facebook group
  • Verbal recognition during virtual event designated bingo round
Patron Sponsor item
Patron Sponsor
$50
  • Patron sponsors will be showcased during each round of regular bingo.


  • Patron sponsors can be from a company or can be in honor/memory of a loved one affected by cancer.


  • Company logos/photos of loved ones will be incorporated in the virtual event slideshow and verbally recognized during their designated round, with there being a maximum of four patron sponsors per bingo round.


  • Limited availability, don’t wait! Patron sponsor deadline is November 14th, 2025 or once we reach capacity.
