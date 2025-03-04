Virtual Entry - 2025 Spring Quarter Auction

This ticket is valid for ONE VIRTUAL ALL IN PADDLE. This will get you entered into nearly all drawings for the evening (excluding perishable items, and specific in-person only drawings) This ticket DOES NOT include entry in the 50/50 drawing. We will process VIRTUAL orders on Tuesday evenings, and email you your Virtual Paddle #(s) so you can watch for it on the livestream during the event. THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO ENTRIES WITHIN THE STATE OF OHIO. No refunds will be issued once tickets are paid.

