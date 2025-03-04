Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department Incorporated
Virtual Entry - 2025 Spring Quarter Auction
Virtual All In Paddle
$35
This ticket is valid for ONE VIRTUAL ALL IN PADDLE. This will get you entered into nearly all drawings for the evening (excluding perishable items, and specific in-person only drawings) This ticket DOES NOT include entry in the 50/50 drawing. We will process VIRTUAL orders on Tuesday evenings, and email you your Virtual Paddle #(s) so you can watch for it on the livestream during the event. THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO ENTRIES WITHIN THE STATE OF OHIO. No refunds will be issued once tickets are paid.
50/50 Drawing - 24 Entries
$20
This entry gets you 24 entries into the 50/50 drawing. (THIS TICKET DOES NOT ENTER YOU IN THE QUARTER AUCTION DRAWINGS, JUST THE 50/50.) Your ticket numbers will be emailed to you. Orders will be processed Tuesday evenings. THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO ENTRIES WITHIN THE STATE OF OHIO. No refunds will be issued once tickets are paid.
