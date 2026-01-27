Virtual Entry - 2026 Spring Quarter Auction

It is time for our annual Quarter Auction at the Mineral City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.





Your ticket is for a VIRTUAL entry only. This will get you entered in the drawings for MOST items in the event. (Perishable items may be excluded from Virtual participants) We intend to live stream the event on our Facebook page for Virtual participants. Event will be held Saturday, April 11 and will begin at 6 pm.





If you are attending the event in person, please do NOT purchase this virtual paddle, you will need to pay at the door.





We will email you your ticket/bidder number. (orders are processed about once a week, usually on Tuesdays, so please allow time for this to be processed) **IF YOU PAY BY ELECTRONIC CHECK, YOU WILL NOT BE ISSUED ANY TICKETS UNTIL PAYMENT HAS CLEARED. YOUR ORDER WILL PROCESS THE TUESDAY AFTER THE PAYMENT CLEARS.





Winners will be contacted after the event. Prizes must be picked up at the Mineral City Fire Station within 2 weeks of the event. Prizes will not be mailed.





*Note that at checkout, you will see a suggested donation to keep the processing service free. This amount is 100% optional, and goes to Zeffy to keep them providing this service free to non profits like us so we get 100% of the ticket price.





This raffle is intended for individuals 18 years of age and older located within the State of Ohio.