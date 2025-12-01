Virtual Giving Tree

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About this event
💰 Monetary Donations:
If you’d like to donate financially, simply select this option. The minimum donation amount is $1, and you’ll also have the opportunity at the bottom of this screen to enter a custom amount of your choosing. Every dollar helps us provide care, comfort, and second chances to the cats who depend on us. ❤️🐾
Help us fill a kitty’s Christmas stocking with the essentials that keep them happy and healthy!
Your $35 gift helps provide:
🐾 Wet & dry food
🐾 Litter
🐾 Treats & enrichment toys
🐾 Daily comfort items for kitties in our care
This small-but-mighty stocking sponsorship helps us cover the everyday supplies our cats depend on while they wait for their forever families. It’s the perfect way to spread holiday cheer to a rescue kitty who needs it most. ❤️🐾
Your sponsorship helps cover the essential care that every rescue cat receives while waiting for their forever home. Each kitty is spayed/neutered, rabies & FVRCP vaccinated, and provided with monthly NexGard Combo for parasite prevention. Your support also helps us supply their daily food, litter, and comfort items while they’re in our care.
By sponsoring a cat, you’re giving them safety, health, and hope this holiday season. 🐾❤️🎄
Give the gift of a forever home! By sponsoring an adoption, you cover the full adoption fee for one of our rescue cats. This includes their spay/neuter, rabies & FVRCP vaccines, monthly NexGard Combo, and the care they’ve received while preparing for their new beginning.
Your sponsorship removes financial barriers for an approved adopter and helps a deserving kitty start the next chapter of their life in a loving home. 🐾🎁❤️
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!