Virtual Giving Tree

Help us fill a kitty’s Christmas stocking with the essentials that keep them happy and healthy!

Your $35 gift helps provide:

🐾 Wet & dry food

🐾 Litter

🐾 Treats & enrichment toys

🐾 Daily comfort items for kitties in our care

This small-but-mighty stocking sponsorship helps us cover the everyday supplies our cats depend on while they wait for their forever families. It’s the perfect way to spread holiday cheer to a rescue kitty who needs it most. ❤️🐾