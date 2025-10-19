VIRTUAL: March For Heroes

22-Mile Challenge "The Tribute March"
$30

Push yourself beyond limits in this grueling test of mental and physical endurance. Every mile honors the memory of a Veteran who gave everything.

  •  Includes official March for Heroes event patch
  •  Must be completed in one continuous effort
11-Mile Challenge "The Honor Ruck"
$20

A demanding yet accessible challenge built to honor our heroes through effort and reflection. This distance represents balance—strength and respect combined. Whether you’re an experienced rucker or new to the movement, this march carries meaning with every step.

  •  Includes official March for Heroes event patch
  •  Complete it all in one session


Event T-Shirt
$20

Show your pride and support with the exclusive March for Heroes shirt.

$

