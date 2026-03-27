[VIRTUAL] MTSS How-To: Implementation Workshops

About this event
Move from stalled implementation to real progress. This interactive session helps educators and leaders identify system-level barriers—such as misalignment, unclear roles, and competing priorities—and take actionable steps to address them. Participants will leave with practical tools to strengthen coherence and drive sustainable MTSS implementation.
Who Should Attend:
School and district leaders ready to move MTSS from initiative to effective system-wide practice.
Speakers
Dr. Kathleen Ryan Jackson – Implementation Specialist, NIRN
Expert in implementation science, supporting large-scale system change and equitable MTSS practices.
Dr. Samantha Mullins is a national MTSS expert and founder of MTSS By Design, supporting districts in building aligned, data-informed systems that drive equitable and sustainable improvement.
Strengthen Tier 1 instruction using UFLI Foundations, a structured, evidence-based approach grounded in the Science of Reading. Learn how to build consistent literacy practices, reduce reliance on intervention, and improve outcomes through aligned instruction and clear routines.
Who Should Attend:
Literacy leaders and educators focused on strengthening Tier 1 instruction and early reading outcomes.
About UFLI
The University of Florida Literacy Institute (UFLI) develops evidence-based literacy practices and resources grounded in the Science of Reading. UFLI Foundations is widely recognized for its structured, systematic approach to foundational skills instruction and its impact on improving student reading outcomes at scale.
Create a coherent, evidence-based math system—not disconnected initiatives. This session explores the structures, instructional principles, and beliefs needed to strengthen Tier 1 math and improve outcomes. Participants will begin developing an actionable MTSS math implementation plan.
Who Should Attend:
District and school teams seeking to strengthen math systems and align instruction across tiers.
Speakers
Nicole McKevett, PhD – MTSS Specialist, CAREI
Leads MTSS math system design and research-to-practice implementation.
Amy Williamson, MA, SPHR – MTSS Specialist, CAREI
Supports system alignment and sustainable MTSS implementation.
Support educator well-being while strengthening system sustainability. This session provides practical, research-based strategies to manage stress, build resilience, and foster psychologically safe environments. Participants will leave with tools to support both personal wellness and a culture of care.
Who Should Attend:
Educators and leaders prioritizing staff well-being, retention, and sustainable system performance.
Speakers
Kira Mauseth, PhD – Clinical Psychologist, Astrum Health / Seattle University
National expert in trauma-informed care and resilience.
Build a cohesive literacy system where instruction works across—not against—tiers. This session shows how to align Tier 1, 2, and 3 instruction, use data effectively, and create consistent routines that improve outcomes for all students.
Who Should Attend:
Literacy and MTSS leaders working to align instruction and intervention into one coherent system.
About IMSE
The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education (IMSE) is a national leader in structured literacy and Orton-Gillingham-based instruction. IMSE partners with schools and districts to implement evidence-based literacy practices, build educator capacity, and create sustainable systems aligned with the Science of Reading.
Design MTSS systems that work in middle and high schools. Learn how to align assessment, instruction, and intervention within complex secondary structures. Participants will leave with practical tools, data protocols, and a clear roadmap to strengthen Tier 1 and reduce intervention overload.
Who Should Attend:
Middle and high school leaders designing or refining MTSS systems for adolescent literacy.
Speakers
Diana Malkin, Ed.S. – Director, HILL for Literacy
Expert in K–12 literacy system design and implementation.
Cynthia Pirani-McGurl, PhD – Director, HILL Online
Specialist in MTSS, data systems, and adolescent literacy.
Strengthen Tier 3 decision-making using data-based individualization (DBI). Learn how to move beyond compliance-driven data meetings to precise, actionable instructional decisions. This session equips teams with tools to intensify supports and improve outcomes for students with the greatest needs.
Who Should Attend:
Intervention teams and leaders responsible for Tier 3 supports and intensive student needs.
Speakers
Sarah Arden, PhD – Principal Researcher, AIR
Leads national MTSS and intensive intervention initiatives.
Amy Peterson – Senior Researcher, AIR
Expert in large-scale MTSS implementation and technical assistance.
Build leadership capacity to improve reading outcomes through aligned systems, data, and instruction. This session combines MTSS implementation with a California-specific focus on policy, funding, and literacy initiatives.
Who Should Attend:
California education leaders and system teams driving literacy improvement at scale.
Speakers
Sharon Dunn – MTSS & Literacy Systems Leader
Leader in structured literacy and system-wide implementation.
Nicole Kade, MS – Chief Education Officer, Greenfield Learning
Leads instructional improvement and professional learning systems.
Michael Solis, PhD – UC Riverside
Researcher in adolescent literacy and evidence-based practices.
Young-Suk Kim, EdD – UC Irvine
Internationally recognized literacy researcher and national award recipient.
Turn inclusive vision into real, sustainable practice. This hands-on workshop helps teams identify barriers, align systems, and develop actionable plans to strengthen MTSS and inclusion.
Who Should Attend:
School and district teams committed to building inclusive systems and improving outcomes for all learners.
Speakers
Lori Boll – Executive Director, SENIA International
Global leader in inclusive education and systems change.
Kim Bane – Founder, Pathways to Inclusive Education
Supports schools worldwide in designing inclusive systems.
Amber Schmidt – Consultant, Pathways to Inclusive Education
School psychologist specializing in MTSS implementation.
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