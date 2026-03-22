Virtual Shop to Support DV Victims

Donating a whistle provides a simple yet powerful tool for personal safety. Whistles are easy to carry, require no batteries, and can be used to quickly draw attention or call for help in an emergency. Their loud sound can alert others nearby and deter potential harm.





When donated as part of a safety or care package, a whistle symbolizes awareness, preparedness, and support. It is especially meaningful for individuals facing vulnerable situations, offering a sense of empowerment and an added layer of protection.





Your donation helps spread awareness, promote safety, and remind recipients that they are not alone. A small item can make a meaningful difference.