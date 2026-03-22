Virtual Shop to Support DV Victims

Offered by
About this shop
Donating a whistle provides a simple yet powerful tool for personal safety. Whistles are easy to carry, require no batteries, and can be used to quickly draw attention or call for help in an emergency. Their loud sound can alert others nearby and deter potential harm.
When donated as part of a safety or care package, a whistle symbolizes awareness, preparedness, and support. It is especially meaningful for individuals facing vulnerable situations, offering a sense of empowerment and an added layer of protection.
Your donation helps spread awareness, promote safety, and remind recipients that they are not alone. A small item can make a meaningful difference.
Your donation helps provide pepper spray to individuals who may be living in fear, offering them a simple yet powerful tool to protect themselves in dangerous situations. For many—especially survivors rebuilding their lives—feeling safe again is one of the hardest steps to take.
This small device can create a moment of escape, a chance to get to safety, and the confidence to move forward without constant fear. It’s more than protection—it’s empowerment. It’s the ability to walk outside, go to work, or return home with a greater sense of control and security.
What may seem like a small donation can make a life-changing difference for someone trying to reclaim their independence.
Help provide safety. Help restore confidence. Give someone the power to protect themselves.
Door and window alarms provide an added layer of safety and peace of mind for individuals and families. These small, easy‑to‑install devices emit a loud alert when a door or window is opened, helping to deter unwanted entry and immediately signal that someone may need help.
When donated as part of a safety or care package, door and window alarms help individuals feel more secure in their homes or temporary living spaces. They are battery‑powered, low‑cost, and effective tools that can make a meaningful difference in vulnerable situations.
Your donation helps support personal safety, encourages awareness, and contributes to creating safer environments. A simple alarm can offer reassurance, confidence, and protection when it’s needed most.
Hygiene products are essential items that support health, dignity, and daily well‑being. Donated hygiene supplies—such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine care items, deodorant, and personal wipes—help individuals feel clean, confident, and cared for during difficult or transitional times.
When included in care packages or gift baskets, hygiene products provide more than basic necessities. They offer comfort, stability, and reassurance to people experiencing displacement, financial hardship, or crisis situations. These simple items can help restore a sense of normalcy and self‑respect.
Your donation ensures that essential personal care items are available to those who need them most. By giving hygiene products, you are helping meet immediate needs while sending a powerful message: everyone deserves care, dignity, and support.
This eCard is a simple yet meaningful way to show care, solidarity, and support for those affected by domestic violence. It represents compassion, awareness, and the belief that everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued.
By sending this eCard, you are helping raise awareness and support efforts that provide resources, protection, and hope to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. It serves as a reminder that survivors are not alone and that help, understanding, and kindness can make a difference.
This eCard is more than a message—it is a symbol of strength, encouragement, and a commitment to creating safer communities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!