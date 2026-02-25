Torchbearers Silent Auction

Elevate your next even with an unforgettable live classical music performance by a Virtuosi of Houston String Quartet.





Package Includes:

1-hour live string quartet performance by Virtuosi musicians

Travel to your venue within the Houston area

By bidding on this experience, you’re supporting youth music education and helping these talented young artists grow into tomorrow’s professional musicians, educators, and arts advocates.





Estimated Value: $1200

Restrictions:

Date and time of the performance will be mutually agreed upon by both the winning bidder and the string quartet.