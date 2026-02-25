Torchbearers Silent Auction

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About this event
303 Memorial City Way, Suite 235, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Starting bid
Elevate your next even with an unforgettable live classical music performance by a Virtuosi of Houston String Quartet.
Package Includes:
By bidding on this experience, you’re supporting youth music education and helping these talented young artists grow into tomorrow’s professional musicians, educators, and arts advocates.
Estimated Value: $1200
Restrictions:
Date and time of the performance will be mutually agreed upon by both the winning bidder and the string quartet.
Starting bid
This is your opportunity to own a piece of timeless sophistication with this classic black tuxedo jacket. Perfect for black-tie events, galas, weddings, the next Virtuosi concert, or any occasion demanding a sharp, distinguished look.
Retail Value: $495.00
Restrictions:
Winner must come in to the Valnti store for fitting.
Starting bid
Capture meaningful moments with a professional family photo shoot with Houston's own Gabrielle Lara. This is a perfect opportunity for updating family portraits, celebrating milestones, or creating timeless keepsakes.
Package Includes:
Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply want to preserve everyday memories, this experience delivers images you’ll cherish for years to come.
Estimated Value: $385
Restrictions: Subject to photographer availability. Expires 12/31/26. Additional prints or services may be purchased separately.
Starting bid
Experience one of the most anticipated nights of the year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
After a 15-year hiatus, The Case for Cross Canadian Ragweed is back on March 16, 2026 with the original lineup together for a rare reunion that fans have been waiting for since 2010. It’s a historic Red Dirt moment.The energy, nostalgia, and significance of this performance make it one of the most talked-about Rodeo nights of the year.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $425
Restrictions: Valid only for the specified Rodeo performance. No refunds or exchanges.
Starting bid
Delight the musician in your life with a $250 gift certificate to Lisle Violin Shop, a trusted string instrument specialty store proudly serving the Greater Houston area since 1984.
Known for expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and a long-standing commitment to the local music community, Lisle Violin Shop serves students, educators, and professional musicians alike.
Gift Card Value: $250
Restrictions: Subject to Lisle Violin Shop policies. No cash value.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class chamber music or jazz with two tickets to a performance during the 2026–2027 season of DACAMERA.
DACAMERA presents internationally acclaimed artists in intimate Houston venues, offering thoughtfully curated programs that bring audiences closer to the music.
Perfect for a date night or a memorable cultural outing, these tickets provide access to one of Houston’s premier performing arts organizations.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $150
Restrictions: Must reserve tickets 2 weeks in advance. Subject to availability.
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