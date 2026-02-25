Virtuosi of Houston
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Virtuosi of Houston

About this event

Sales closed

Torchbearers Silent Auction

Pick-up location

303 Memorial City Way, Suite 235, Houston, TX 77024, USA

Virtuosi of Houston Quartet Performance item
Virtuosi of Houston Quartet Performance
$800

Starting bid

Elevate your next even with an unforgettable live classical music performance by a Virtuosi of Houston String Quartet.


Package Includes:

  • 1-hour live string quartet performance by Virtuosi musicians
  • Travel to your venue within the Houston area

By bidding on this experience, you’re supporting youth music education and helping these talented young artists grow into tomorrow’s professional musicians, educators, and arts advocates.


Estimated Value: $1200

Restrictions:

Date and time of the performance will be mutually agreed upon by both the winning bidder and the string quartet.

Valnti Tuxedo Jacket item
Valnti Tuxedo Jacket item
Valnti Tuxedo Jacket
$250

Starting bid

This is your opportunity to own a piece of timeless sophistication with this classic black tuxedo jacket. Perfect for black-tie events, galas, weddings, the next Virtuosi concert, or any occasion demanding a sharp, distinguished look.

Key Features

  • Color & Style: Deep, rich black that offers the perfect formal contrast. This is a traditional, single-breasted design ensuring maximum versatility.
  • Lapels: Features sharp, elegant satin peak lapels, the hallmark of true formalwear, adding a subtle, luxurious sheen.
  • Condition: New With Tags. Winner must visit the Valnti store for fitting and item pick-up.
  • Details: Includes a single front button closure, and jetted pockets with flaps.

Retail Value: $495.00

Restrictions:

Winner must come in to the Valnti store for fitting.

Family Photo Shoot with Gabrielle Lara item
Family Photo Shoot with Gabrielle Lara item
Family Photo Shoot with Gabrielle Lara item
Family Photo Shoot with Gabrielle Lara
$200

Starting bid

Capture meaningful moments with a professional family photo shoot with Houston's own Gabrielle Lara. This is a perfect opportunity for updating family portraits, celebrating milestones, or creating timeless keepsakes.

Package Includes:

  • One professionally guided family photo session
  • Location of choice (outdoor or studio, photographer availability permitting)
  • Expert posing and direction for natural, beautiful images
  • High-quality edited digital photos for personal use

Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply want to preserve everyday memories, this experience delivers images you’ll cherish for years to come.


Estimated Value: $385
Restrictions: Subject to photographer availability. Expires 12/31/26. Additional prints or services may be purchased separately.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tickets item
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tickets item
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Experience one of the most anticipated nights of the year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

After a 15-year hiatus, The Case for Cross Canadian Ragweed is back on March 16, 2026 with the original lineup together for a rare reunion that fans have been waiting for since 2010. It’s a historic Red Dirt moment.The energy, nostalgia, and significance of this performance make it one of the most talked-about Rodeo nights of the year.


Package Includes:

  • 4 Club Level tickets: Section 107, Row 11
  • 1 Green Level parking pass

Estimated Value: $425
Restrictions: Valid only for the specified Rodeo performance. No refunds or exchanges.

Lisle Violin Shop Gift Certificate item
Lisle Violin Shop Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Delight the musician in your life with a $250 gift certificate to Lisle Violin Shop, a trusted string instrument specialty store proudly serving the Greater Houston area since 1984.


Known for expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and a long-standing commitment to the local music community, Lisle Violin Shop serves students, educators, and professional musicians alike.


Gift Card Value: $250
Restrictions: Subject to Lisle Violin Shop policies. No cash value.

DACAMERA Tickets item
DACAMERA Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class chamber music or jazz with two tickets to a performance during the 2026–2027 season of DACAMERA.


DACAMERA presents internationally acclaimed artists in intimate Houston venues, offering thoughtfully curated programs that bring audiences closer to the music.


Perfect for a date night or a memorable cultural outing, these tickets provide access to one of Houston’s premier performing arts organizations.

Package Includes:

  • 2 tickets to a DACAMERA performance
  • Valid for one concert during the 2026–2027 season (subject to availability)

Estimated Value: $150
Restrictions: Must reserve tickets 2 weeks in advance. Subject to availability.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!