Virtuosi of Houston's Opening Night Silent Auction

This is your opportunity to own a piece of timeless sophistication with this classic black tuxedo jacket. Perfect for black-tie events, galas, weddings, the next Virtuosi concert, or any occasion demanding a sharp, distinguished look.
Retail Value: $495.00
You are bidding on a truly exceptional experience: Two (2) Tickets to a Houston Symphony Concert of your choice (subject to availability for select performances), complete with Complimentary Valet Parking and exclusive Donor Lounge Access!
This package offers the ultimate hassle-free and elevated night out at the magnificent Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.
Retail Value: $350.00
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dine like royalty as Executive Chef/Owner Giancarlo Ferrara of the acclaimed Amalfi Ristorante Italiano personally prepares an Exquisite Five-Course Tasting Menu for four (4) guests!
Imagine an evening of authentic Italian culinary perfection, tailored and served by the very chef whose vision defines this beloved Houston establishment.
Please review these terms carefully before bidding:
Retail Value: $500.00
Get ready for a massive college football matchup! You are bidding on Four (4) Tickets to the highly anticipated TCU Horned Frogs vs. University of Houston Cougars game!
Grab your crew and secure your spot to see these two rivals clash at TDECU Stadium in Houston. Go Coogs!
Retail Value: $400.00
Indulge in pure luxury with this exquisite, comprehensive gift basket curated entirely from the finest Elizabeth Arden skincare and fragrance collections! This is the perfect treat for the beauty enthusiast who deserves the absolute best in anti-aging science and captivating scent.
Retail Value: $670
Up for auction is an incredible, holiday haul already gift wrapped for the holidays. This mega lot features three top-tier Bath & Body Works fragrance lines including the highly anticipated, BRAND NEW 2025 Touch of Gold, the beloved, bubbly Champagne Toast, and the rich Men's Vanilla Noir collection.
All items are BRAND NEW, UNUSED, and WRAPPED for gifting or just stocking up!
This is the newest signature scent for Fall/Holiday 2025—a luminous modern gourmand scent that's selling out fast!
The ultimate celebration scent! Champagne Toast is a perennial favorite known for its bright, bubbly profile.
A deeply appealing, modern masculine scent that draws rave reviews for its complexity.
A BONUS lot consisting of a full-size 3-wick candle in the Touch of Gold scent. Perfect for creating an elegant, warm, and radiant atmosphere in any room.
Retail Value of all 4 lots: $752
