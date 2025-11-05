eventClosed

Virtuosi of Houston's Opening Night Silent Auction

303 Memorial City Mall, Houston, TX 77024, USA

Main Character Energy Tux Jacket item
Main Character Energy Tux Jacket
$200

This is your opportunity to own a piece of timeless sophistication with this classic black tuxedo jacket. Perfect for black-tie events, galas, weddings, the next Virtuosi concert, or any occasion demanding a sharp, distinguished look.

Key Features

  • Color & Style: Deep, rich black that offers the perfect formal contrast. This is a traditional, single-breasted design ensuring maximum versatility.
  • Lapels: Features sharp, elegant satin peak lapels, the hallmark of true formalwear, adding a subtle, luxurious sheen.
  • Condition: New With Tags. Winner should visit the Valnti store for fitting and item pick-up.
  • Details: Includes a single front button closure, and jetted pockets with flaps.

Retail Value: $495.00

An Unforgettable Evening with the Houston Symphony! item
An Unforgettable Evening with the Houston Symphony!
$125

You are bidding on a truly exceptional experience: Two (2) Tickets to a Houston Symphony Concert of your choice (subject to availability for select performances), complete with Complimentary Valet Parking and exclusive Donor Lounge Access!

This package offers the ultimate hassle-free and elevated night out at the magnificent Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.


What's Included:

  • Two (2) Houston Symphony Concert Tickets: Enjoy world-class music performed by one of the nation's leading orchestras. Choose from Classical, Pops, or any applicable concert series (some blockbuster/special events may require an upgrade or may be excluded; please check with the box office upon booking).
  • Complimentary Valet Parking Pass: Skip the search for a spot! Arrive stress-free with the convenience of complimentary valet service for the evening.
  • Two (2) Donor Lounge Passes: Gain access to the exclusive Donor Lounge, perfect for enjoying a pre-show or intermission glass of wine in a relaxed, upscale setting.

Important Details & Redemption:

  • Booking: Tickets must be redeemed by contacting the Houston Symphony Box Office at least two weeks prior to the desired concert date to secure seating. Blackout dates may apply.
  • Expiration: Valid for the 2025-2026 Season, expiring on June 30, 2026.


Retail Value: $350.00

Private Chef Experience for Four item
Private Chef Experience for Four
$200

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dine like royalty as Executive Chef/Owner Giancarlo Ferrara of the acclaimed Amalfi Ristorante Italiano personally prepares an Exquisite Five-Course Tasting Menu for four (4) guests!

Imagine an evening of authentic Italian culinary perfection, tailored and served by the very chef whose vision defines this beloved Houston establishment.

What You Will Receive:

  • Five-Course Private Meal: A bespoke, five-course meal expertly crafted and prepared by Chef Giancarlo Ferrara himself. Experience the best of Amalfi Ristorante's seasonal offerings and signature dishes.
  • Four (4) Guest Seats: Enough for an intimate dinner with your closest friends or family.
  • Location: The beautiful and elegant setting of Amalfi Ristorante Italiano.

Terms & Conditions:

Please review these terms carefully before bidding:

  • Scheduling: Dinner must be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date.
  • Blackout Periods: This experience excludes all major holidays and the entire months of November and December.
  • Exclusions: Gratuity for servers/bartenders is NOT included. Alcoholic beverages are NOT included and must be purchased separately.
  • Certificate Validity: This certificate is valid until May 31, 2027.
  • Redemption: The Certificate MUST be presented to your server upon being seated for the dinner.
  • Refund Policy: The certificate is non-refundable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, and it holds no cash value.

Retail Value: $500.00

Whose House? Coogs House! item
Whose House? Coogs House!
$100

Get ready for a massive college football matchup! You are bidding on Four (4) Tickets to the highly anticipated TCU Horned Frogs vs. University of Houston Cougars game!

Grab your crew and secure your spot to see these two rivals clash at TDECU Stadium in Houston. Go Coogs!

Package Details:

  • Quantity: Four (4) Football Tickets
  • Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Houston Cougars
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX
  • Game Time: To Be Announced (TBA)

Important Auction Terms:

  • Seating Location: Seating location is subject to the final transfer of tickets and will be in the best available section at the time of transfer.
  • Ticket Transfer: Tickets will be delivered digitally via the official University of Houston/Ticketmaster mobile ticketing system once the auction is complete and payment is confirmed.
  • Event Status: Please note that the Kickoff Time is currently TBA (To Be Announced). The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, 2025.
  • All Sales Final: As is standard for ticket sales, these tickets are sold as-is. No refunds, exchanges, or cancellations are permitted after the auction closes.

Retail Value: $400.00

The Ultimate Elizabeth Arden Luxury Collection Gift Basket item
The Ultimate Elizabeth Arden Luxury Collection Gift Basket
$200

Indulge in pure luxury with this exquisite, comprehensive gift basket curated entirely from the finest Elizabeth Arden skincare and fragrance collections! This is the perfect treat for the beauty enthusiast who deserves the absolute best in anti-aging science and captivating scent.


What's Inside Your Gift Basket:

  • Retinol + HPR Capsules: Targeted, potent nighttime treatment for visible wrinkle reduction and smoother skin texture.
  • ADVANCED Ceramide Capsules: Single-dose ceramides to replenish essential moisture barriers and protect skin integrity.
  • Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Moisture Cream: All-day hydration formulated to visibly firm and lift the look of your complexion.
  • Prevage® Anti-Aging Boosting Cleanser: A luxurious, gentle cleanser designed to sweep away impurities while boosting skin's radiance.
  • Prevage® Progressive Renewal Skincare Treatment: An intensive treatment system for renewing and revitalizing skin over time.
  • Grand Entrance Mascara: Achieve dramatic, volumized, and defined lashes for a captivating look.
  • My Fifth Avenue Eau de Parfum (EDP): A sophisticated, modern floral fragrance that embodies the energy of New York City.
  • My Fifth Avenue Body Lotion: A richly moisturizing lotion scented with the matching EDP to layer and prolong the fragrance experience.
  • VIVA Gold Eau de Parfum (EDP): An opulent and warm fragrance, adding a touch of radiant elegance to any occasion.

Retail Value: $670

Bath & Body Works Holiday Haul Mega-Lot
$250

Up for auction is an incredible, holiday haul already gift wrapped for the holidays. This mega lot features three top-tier Bath & Body Works fragrance lines including the highly anticipated, BRAND NEW 2025 Touch of Gold, the beloved, bubbly Champagne Toast, and the rich Men's Vanilla Noir collection.

All items are BRAND NEW, UNUSED, and WRAPPED for gifting or just stocking up!


Lot 1: BRAND NEW 2025 TOUCH OF GOLD (7-Piece Body Care Set)

This is the newest signature scent for Fall/Holiday 2025—a luminous modern gourmand scent that's selling out fast!

  • Scent Profile: A sophisticated blend of Gilded Blackberry, Golden Orange Blossom, and Decadent Tonka. Warm, radiant, and luxurious.
  • Includes: Body Lotion, Shimmer Mist, Body Butter, Body Scrub, Foaming Hand Soap, Body Wash, and Body Cream.

Lot 2: CHAMPAGNE TOAST (8-Piece Full Collection)

The ultimate celebration scent! Champagne Toast is a perennial favorite known for its bright, bubbly profile.

  • Scent Profile: Bubbly Champagne, Sparkling Berries, and Juicy Tangerine.
  • Includes: 3-Wick Scented Candle, Body Lotion, Shimmer Mist, Body Butter, Body Scrub, Foaming Hand Soap, Body Wash, and Body Cream.

Lot 3: MEN'S VANILLA NOIR (5-Piece Grooming Set)

A deeply appealing, modern masculine scent that draws rave reviews for its complexity.

  • Scent Profile: A mysterious yet comforting blend of Rich Vanilla, Bergamot Spice, and Patchouli Musk.
  • Includes: Cleansing Bar, Body Spray, Deodorant, Body Cream, and Hair, Face, & Body Wash.

BONUS LOT: TOUCH OF GOLD 3-Wick Candle

A BONUS lot consisting of a full-size 3-wick candle in the Touch of Gold scent. Perfect for creating an elegant, warm, and radiant atmosphere in any room.



Retail Value of all 4 lots: $752

