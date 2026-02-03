Virtuous Sisterhood Membership

Cost: $20/month (The Sisterhood Investment)
• Who it’s for: The sister who wants to stay connected and support the movement.
• What they get:
• Digital Membership Card: Your official pass to the sisterhood.
• Early Bird Access: Get first dibs on event tickets before they go public.
• Exclusive Merch Discount: 10% off all "Virtuous" apparel and accessories.
- The Private Circle: Access to our private community group chat for "Jesus & Vibes" and daily encouragement.
- Goes towards Trips and Retreats
- Please dont allow the price to stop you from joining we will have scholarships and fundraisers to help assist our sisters.
