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Virunga Valley Academy Foundation Inc

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Virunga Valley Academy Silent Auction 2026

The Prayer by St Francis - Calligraphy by Jan Pruitt item
The Prayer by St Francis - Calligraphy by Jan Pruitt
$30

Starting bid

The Prayer by St Francis penned in calligraphy by Jan Pruitt. Size is 8.5" x 11".

"Graceful" - Oil Painting by Carolyn McDonald item
"Graceful" - Oil Painting by Carolyn McDonald
$500

Starting bid

"Graceful" by Carolyn McDonald, signed C MAC. Oil painting on gallery wrap canvas. 48" x 30".


Soft blooming Pink Roses arranged in a Blue Vase captures restful and peaceful elegance. The roses appear to rise naturally from the vase, giving the painting a sense of movement, life, and tender beauty. A soft background allows the flowers to remain the focus, while adding a dreamy, timeless quality.


This is a gentle and heartfelt piece, perfect for one who appreciates floral art, soft colors, and the beauty of simple moments.


Carolyn McDonald is an accomplished artist and is well known throughout the southeast. With a PhD in Art Education and experience teaching art at Lipscomb University and in Homewood schools she has shared her skills and knowledge with many students in the visual arts. Building on their experiences under her instruction, many of her students have achieved national acclaim. Not the least is Michael Shane Neal, (michaelshaneneal.com) who painted the official Presidential portrait of Joseph Biden, Sandra Day O'Connor, Ronald Reagan, Rep. John Lewis and other dignitaries at home and abroad.


Carolyn's Art can be found at Arceneaux Gallery in Homewood, and online at carolynmcdonaldfineart.com

Football - Signed by Nick Saban item
Football - Signed by Nick Saban
$175

Starting bid

2021 Alabama National Champions Football signed by Nick Saban.

Alabama Football Cards signed by various players item
Alabama Football Cards signed by various players
$100

Starting bid

2020/2021 Alabama Football cards signed by Tua Tagovailoa, Henry Riggs III, Mac Jones And Trevor Diggs.

Football Card signed by Derrick Henry item
Football Card signed by Derrick Henry
$125

Starting bid

2021 Panini Football Card (1/10) signed by Derrick Henry.

Griller's Delight - Pilleteri's Grill Master Box + $150 Gift item
Griller's Delight - Pilleteri's Grill Master Box + $150 Gift
$160

Starting bid

Pilleteri's Grill Master Box with 6 seasonings and marinade plus a $150 gift card.

Week in the Mountains item
Week in the Mountains
$1,000

Starting bid

A Fall retreat from the everyday. Enjoy a week in the Smoky Mountains. The unit is a 2BR, 2BA Deluxe with a full kitchen. It will sleep 8 people. Your arrival date is September 19, 2026 and departure date is September 26, 2026.

JG Durand Cristal Vase item
JG Durand Cristal Vase
$30

Starting bid

This JG Durand Cristal Cathedral Vase is a stunning piece of 24% lead crystal, beautifully crafted in France. This 11-1/2" vase features a classic design with a clear color and elegant shape, perfect for adding a touch of vintage charm to any room. Ideal for collectors or those looking to enhance their decor with a touch of French sophistication.

Vintage Grandmother's Flower Garden Quilt item
Vintage Grandmother's Flower Garden Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Vintage Grandmother's Flower Garden Quilt is a unique and handmade piece featuring a flower pattern in a multicolor design with wonderful fabric patterns! Colors are amazing.

Vintage Quilt Traditional Trip Around the World Patchwork item
Vintage Quilt Traditional Trip Around the World Patchwork
$100

Starting bid

Vintage Quilt Traditional Trip Around the World Patchwork. Beautifully made. Hand assembled and stitched.

Vintage Chaise, c. 1960's item
Vintage Chaise, c. 1960's
$50

Starting bid

Vintage chaise, c. 1960's. Add comfort and charm to your porch, sunroom, or pool side. Reconditioned, 4" foam cushions with indoor-outdoor covers.

Alabama Theater Needlepoint Ornament Kit item
Alabama Theater Needlepoint Ornament Kit
$55

Starting bid

Alabama Theater Needlepoint Ornament Kit. Everything Included:

  • Painted Canvas
  • - Printed Stitch Guide
  • - DMC Embroidery Floss
  • - Project Bag - Store Everything for your project in one convenient place
Custom Made Wreath item
Custom Made Wreath
$220

Starting bid

24" Lifelike Mixed Fern Greenery with added Antique Wedgewood Bone China Saucers and Double Wired Ribbon Bow.

Garden Basket item
Garden Basket
$85

Starting bid

Garden Colander Basket - allows you to rinse your garden produce in the basket.

Husky Garden Soil Scoop/Trowel

Ladies' Goatskin Garden Gloves

$40 Gift Certificate to Leaf & Petal Garden Center

Mahjong Accessories item
Mahjong Accessories
$105

Starting bid

Mahjong Design Frost Flex Cups, Set of 8-16 oz.

Mahjong Green Dragon Tote Bag and Matching Tiles Bag

2 Official 2026 National Mahjong League Cards

4 Piece Travel Set item
4 Piece Travel Set
$190

Starting bid

  • Samsonite Lightweight 21" Hardside Carry On - Navy
  • - The Foldie - Foldable Travel Bag with Multiple Pockets and Expandable Bottom Section, in Azure
  • - 2 Pack Compression Packing Cubes - Organizing Bags
  • - Travel Pillow
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$115

Starting bid

Moisturizing Gel Foot Care Socks

2 Adjustable Hair wrap Bands for facials and makeup

Compressed Facial Sponges for cleansing and exfoliating

$100 Gift Certificate for Spa Treatment

Vintage Craftsman Hand-Restored Axe item
Vintage Craftsman Hand-Restored Axe
$150

Starting bid

Hand-restored by Richardson Axeworks, this vintage Craftsman single-oval Michigan pattern axe is a striking blend of utility, history, and craftsmanship. The original yellow factory paint has been carefully preserved, showcasing decades of honest wear and character, while the bit has been polished and sharpened to a mirror-like finish. The contrast between the bright vintage paint and the gleaming steel creates a look that is both rugged and refined.


The axe has been fitted with a custom hickory handle, hand-shaped and finished to highlight the natural grain of the wood. Whether displayed as a piece of Americana, added to a collection, or put to work splitting firewood, this axe represents the enduring quality of vintage American toolmaking and the craftsmanship that brings these tools back to life.


A one-of-a-kind restoration by Richardson Axeworks.

Telia's Chocolate Cake - On Demand item
Telia's Chocolate Cake - On Demand
$30

Starting bid

Telia's World Famous Chocolate Cake - on demand.

Group Cooking Class item
Group Cooking Class
$25

Starting bid

Sign up for a FUN, hands-on cooking class designed for a group of 8 people or less. Whether you're looking to build confidence in the kitchen, learn new techniques or enjoy a unique experience with friends, each class is tailored to your skill level and interests. From "prep" to "plating," you'll learn practical tips, create delicious dishes, and leave with recipes you can recreate at home!


Starting bid is $25 per person.

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