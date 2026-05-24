Virunga Valley Academy Silent Auction 2026

"Graceful" by Carolyn McDonald, signed C MAC. Oil painting on gallery wrap canvas. 48" x 30".





Soft blooming Pink Roses arranged in a Blue Vase captures restful and peaceful elegance. The roses appear to rise naturally from the vase, giving the painting a sense of movement, life, and tender beauty. A soft background allows the flowers to remain the focus, while adding a dreamy, timeless quality.





This is a gentle and heartfelt piece, perfect for one who appreciates floral art, soft colors, and the beauty of simple moments.





Carolyn McDonald is an accomplished artist and is well known throughout the southeast. With a PhD in Art Education and experience teaching art at Lipscomb University and in Homewood schools she has shared her skills and knowledge with many students in the visual arts. Building on their experiences under her instruction, many of her students have achieved national acclaim. Not the least is Michael Shane Neal, (michaelshaneneal.com) who painted the official Presidential portrait of Joseph Biden, Sandra Day O'Connor, Ronald Reagan, Rep. John Lewis and other dignitaries at home and abroad.





Carolyn's Art can be found at Arceneaux Gallery in Homewood, and online at carolynmcdonaldfineart.com