Vision 2 Action: Stronger as One

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About this event
Includes all Gold benefits, plus:
Includes all Silver benefits, plus:
Includes:
Includes full event access, one complimentary drink ticket, and a special gift to honor the incredible woman in our community.
Each $150 ricket comes with a specialized personalized gift. You can add your name to one side, and the back will feature a short empowerment message.
Includes full event access plus one complimentary drink ticket to toast the incredible women in our community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!