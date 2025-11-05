Tampa Bay Exceptional Women Inc

Hosted by

Tampa Bay Exceptional Women Inc

About this event

Vision 2 Action: Stronger as One

2223 N Westshore Blvd

Tampa, FL 33607, USA

Platinum Visionary Sponsor
$2,000

Includes all Gold benefits, plus:

  • “Presented by [Company Name]” branding across event materials
  • Largest logo placement for maximum visibility
  • Logo featured on the event program cover
  • Eight VIP tickets with reserved seating
  • Opportunity to deliver opening remarks at the cocktail party
  • Recognition in press release and post-event recap
Gold Impact Sponsor
$1,000

Includes all Silver benefits, plus:

  • Medium logo placement on the event photo backdrop
  • Featured placement in event email communications
  • Four complimentary tickets
  • Promotional item included in swag bags
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
Silver Empower Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Logo or business name featured on event signage and printed program
  • Social media recognition before and after the event
  • Two complimentary tickets to attend and connect
  • Verbal thank-you during the event
Her Celebration Bundle
$150

Includes full event access, one complimentary drink ticket, and a special gift to honor the incredible woman in our community.


Each $150 ricket comes with a specialized personalized gift. You can add your name to one side, and the back will feature a short empowerment message.

Cheers to Her Admission
$120

Includes full event access plus one complimentary drink ticket to toast the incredible women in our community.

Add a donation for Tampa Bay Exceptional Women Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!