Vision-Aid Inc.

Hosted by

Vision-Aid Inc.

About this event

Vision-Aid 2025 Annual Event

100 Shawsheen Rd

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Rear Balcony Section
$35
Classic Ticket
$50

Classic Seating in MIDDLE Section, SIDE ROWS

Classic Ticket - GROUP of 10
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GROUP Classic Seating in MIDDLE Section, SIDE ROWS.

Premium Tickets
$75

Premium Seating in MIDDLE Section, CENTER ROWS

Premium Ticket - GROUP of 10
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GROUP PREMIUM Seating in MIDDLE CENTER rows, behind VIP Rows.

VIP Tickets incl. Dinner
$100

VIP seats in Front SECTION of hall, behind the Sponsor Section.

Virtual ticket
$30
Dinner - Preorder - Gourmet India
$16

Dinner Sales NOW CLOSED

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship includes 2 front row seats and dinner

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes 3 front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Ruby Sponsorship
$1,500

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Emerald Sponosrship
$2,500

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Diamond Sponsors
$5,000

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Add a donation for Vision-Aid Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!