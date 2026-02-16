Vision-Aid Inc.

Hosted by

Vision-Aid Inc.

About this event

Vision-Aid 2026 Annual Event - Brothers in Arms, The Lions of Sivaganga

100 Shawsheen Rd

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Rear Balcony /Regular ticket for dancer family purchase only
$30

Early Bird Rear Balcony Tickets is a special category ONLY for dancer family in the show.

Classic Ticket
$45

Classic Seating is in the middle section of the theater
Price will be $50 after early bird ends.

Group of 10 Classic Tickets
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Classic Seating is in the middle section of the theater - Early Bird Pricing

Premium Tickets
$65

Premium tickets are in the front section of the theater (behind the Sponsor and VIP blocks).
Price after early bird: $75

VIP Tickets incl. dinner
$100

VIP seats are in the front of the hall behind the Sponsor section.
Price after early bird: $110

Virtual ticket
$30
Bronze Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship includes 2 front row seats and dinner

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship includes front 4 row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Ruby Sponsorship
$1,500

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Emerald Sponsorship
$2,500

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.

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