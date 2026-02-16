Vision-Aid 2026 Annual Event - Brothers in Arms, The Lions of Sivaganga

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About this event
Early Bird Rear Balcony Tickets is a special category ONLY for dancer family in the show.
Classic Seating is in the middle section of the theater
Price will be $50 after early bird ends.
Classic Seating is in the middle section of the theater - Early Bird Pricing
Premium tickets are in the front section of the theater (behind the Sponsor and VIP blocks).
Price after early bird: $75
VIP seats are in the front of the hall behind the Sponsor section.
Price after early bird: $110
Sponsorship includes 2 front row seats and dinner
Sponsorship includes front 4 row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.
Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.
Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.
Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.
Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.
Sponsorship includes front row seats, dinner, recognition at the event and other benefits.
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