Agape To The Nations

Hosted by

Agape To The Nations

About this event

Heart and Hope......E-Gathering

2100 Nashville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

Guest....General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full Agape Stateside experience with access to all our main activities and events!

Volunteer
Free

Join us in serving for the day

Volunteer NEW SHIRT
$25

Join us in serving for the day—and purchase a NEW Agape Stateside shirt.

Sponsor a Guest
$50

Help make this experience possible by sponsoring our guests participation. Your support covers meals, materials, activities, and creates space for encouragement, growth, and connection.

Add a donation for Agape To The Nations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!