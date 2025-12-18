Heart and Hope......E-Gathering

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About this event
Enjoy the full Agape Stateside experience with access to all our main activities and events!
Join us in serving for the day
Join us in serving for the day—and purchase a NEW Agape Stateside shirt.
Help make this experience possible by sponsoring our guests participation. Your support covers meals, materials, activities, and creates space for encouragement, growth, and connection.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!