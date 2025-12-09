Kingdoms View Assembly, Inc.

Kingdoms View Assembly, Inc.

Vision Board and Manifestation Party 2026

2501 9th Rd S

Arlington, VA 22204, USA

In-Person
$25

Guided vision-setting session to help you define your goals

All materials provided (boards, magazines, markers & more!)

Motivational moment to align your faith, focus, and future

Music, refreshments & networking with like-minded dreamers

A safe space to speak your vision and manifest your destiny

Virtual
$15

Guided vision-setting session to help you define your goals

Motivational moment to align your faith, focus, and future

Music and A safe space to speak your vision and manifest your destiny

