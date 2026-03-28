Vision International Missions 24th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
45A Whittemore Rd, Pembroke, NH 03275, USA
Includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, driving range, snack bag, breakfast sandwich and buffet hot lunch and awards.
For four golfers includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, driving range, snack bag, breakfast sandwich and buffet hot lunch and awards.
Includes one each Mulligan, Raffle and Board Square
The raffle will include a First Prize valued at least $250, plus Second and Third Prizes valued at least $150.
Much like a Football Pool, you will place your name in a Square and prizes will be drawn while you golf. These will include dozen golf balls, golf gloves, $20 gift cards, etc.
Only 1 Mulligan per golfer, please.
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