Vision International Missions

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Vision International Missions

About this event

Vision International Missions 24th Annual Golf Tournament

Pembroke Pines Country Club

45A Whittemore Rd, Pembroke, NH 03275, USA

Single Golfer
$195

Includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, driving range, snack bag, breakfast sandwich and buffet hot lunch and awards.

Foursome
$780
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For four golfers includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart, driving range, snack bag, breakfast sandwich and buffet hot lunch and awards.

VIP Pack
$30

Includes one each Mulligan, Raffle and Board Square

Raffle Tickets
$10

The raffle will include a First Prize valued at least $250, plus Second and Third Prizes valued at least $150.

Board Square
$10

Much like a Football Pool, you will place your name in a Square and prizes will be drawn while you golf. These will include dozen golf balls, golf gloves, $20 gift cards, etc.

Mulligan
$10

Only 1 Mulligan per golfer, please.

Add a donation for Vision International Missions

$

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