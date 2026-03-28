Vision International Missions Golf Sponsorships

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About this event
45A Whittemore Rd, Pembroke, NH 03275, USA
Includes one foursome, prominent banner display, opportunity to provide a 3-minute introduction to your company at lunch, special recognition and visibility on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes one foursome, prominent banner display, with special recognition at lunch and visibility on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes signage at designated hole and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.
VIM will order one sleeve per golfer with your designated inscription/logo and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes your logo on the Beverage Cart and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes logo at buffet table and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes logo at the driving range and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes logo at the Putting Green and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.
Includes logo on Course and Awards Table. Includes Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Straightest Drive.
Includes company logo displayed at one tee.
Includes company logo on all golf carts.
$
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