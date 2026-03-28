Vision International Missions

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Vision International Missions

About this event

Vision International Missions Golf Sponsorships

Pembroke Pines Country Club

45A Whittemore Rd, Pembroke, NH 03275, USA

Tournament Title Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes one foursome, prominent banner display, opportunity to provide a 3-minute introduction to your company at lunch, special recognition and visibility on vimissions.com for one year.

Delicious Lunch Sponsorship
$1,250

Includes one foursome, prominent banner display, with special recognition at lunch and visibility on vimissions.com for one year.

Hole In One Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes signage at designated hole and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.

Golf Ball Sponsorship
$1,000

VIM will order one sleeve per golfer with your designated inscription/logo and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.

Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$750

Includes your logo on the Beverage Cart and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.

Grab & Go Breakfast Sponsorship
$500

Includes logo at buffet table and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.

Driving Range Sponsorship
$400

Includes logo at the driving range and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.

Putting Contest Sponsorship
$400

Includes logo at the Putting Green and recognition on vimissions.com for one year.

Course Game Prize Sponsorship
$350

Includes logo on Course and Awards Table. Includes Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Straightest Drive.

Hole Sponsorship
$300

Includes company logo displayed at one tee.

Golf Cart Sponsorship
$250

Includes company logo on all golf carts.

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