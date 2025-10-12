Vision Of WE Silent Auction

An Evening with the Wilsons item
An Evening with the Wilsons
$250

An Evening with the Wilsons

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime VIP night out with Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson and First Dude Courtland D. Wilson on Saturday, December 27th — a night of sophistication, soul, and unforgettable company.


Your evening begins with black car transportation for you and a guest, personally arranged by the Wilsons. From there, you'll join your distinguished hosts for an intimate and soulful performance by none other than the Empress of Soul, Terisa Griffin.


As the music moves your spirit, you'll indulge in a delicious chef-prepared meal and selected fine wines, all while enjoying great conversation and impeccable hospitality from one of Calumet City's most dynamic power couples.

This exclusive package includes:

  • Black car pickup and return for you and a guest
  • Premier seating at Terisa Griffin's live performance
  • Dinner and wine are included with the show
  • Quality time and personal connection with the Wilsons

One night. Two amazing hosts. Unlimited memories.
Bid now for a soulful, stylish evening you’ll never forget.

Breakfast & Beauty with Alderwoman Wilson item
Breakfast & Beauty with Alderwoman Wilson
$150

Breakfast & Beauty with Alderwoman Wilson

Start your day with great food, laughter, and pampering during this exclusive morning outing hosted by Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson.


You and three guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast at the beloved M&J Breakfast House in Calumet City — a favorite local gem known for its hearty meals and hometown charm.

After breakfast, the pampering continues as your group is whisked away next door to Lady Nails in Calumet City. Relax in plush massage chairs and unwind in heated pedicure basins while enjoying your choice of a manicure or pedicure.

This exclusive experience includes:

  • Breakfast for four with Alderwoman Wilson at M&J Breakfast House
  • Manicure or pedicure for each guest at Lady Nails (includes massage chair and heated basin)
  • Quality time and conversation with one of the city’s most dynamic public servants

A perfect blend of comfort, community, and self-care — treat yourself or gift this unforgettable experience to someone who deserves a little luxury and local connection.

