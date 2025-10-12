Vision Of WE Silent Auction

An Evening with the Wilsons

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime VIP night out with Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson and First Dude Courtland D. Wilson on Saturday, December 27th — a night of sophistication, soul, and unforgettable company.





Your evening begins with black car transportation for you and a guest, personally arranged by the Wilsons. From there, you'll join your distinguished hosts for an intimate and soulful performance by none other than the Empress of Soul, Terisa Griffin.





As the music moves your spirit, you'll indulge in a delicious chef-prepared meal and selected fine wines, all while enjoying great conversation and impeccable hospitality from one of Calumet City's most dynamic power couples.

are

This exclusive package includes:

Black car pickup and return for you and a guest

Premier seating at Terisa Griffin's live performance

Dinner and wine are included with the show

Quality time and personal connection with the Wilsons

One night. Two amazing hosts. Unlimited memories.

Bid now for a soulful, stylish evening you’ll never forget.