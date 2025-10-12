Vision Of WE Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime VIP night out with Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson and First Dude Courtland D. Wilson on Saturday, December 27th — a night of sophistication, soul, and unforgettable company.
Your evening begins with black car transportation for you and a guest, personally arranged by the Wilsons. From there, you'll join your distinguished hosts for an intimate and soulful performance by none other than the Empress of Soul, Terisa Griffin.
As the music moves your spirit, you'll indulge in a delicious chef-prepared meal and selected fine wines, all while enjoying great conversation and impeccable hospitality from one of Calumet City's most dynamic power couples.
This exclusive package includes:
One night. Two amazing hosts. Unlimited memories.
Bid now for a soulful, stylish evening you’ll never forget.
Start your day with great food, laughter, and pampering during this exclusive morning outing hosted by Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson.
You and three guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast at the beloved M&J Breakfast House in Calumet City — a favorite local gem known for its hearty meals and hometown charm.
After breakfast, the pampering continues as your group is whisked away next door to Lady Nails in Calumet City. Relax in plush massage chairs and unwind in heated pedicure basins while enjoying your choice of a manicure or pedicure.
This exclusive experience includes:
A perfect blend of comfort, community, and self-care — treat yourself or gift this unforgettable experience to someone who deserves a little luxury and local connection.
