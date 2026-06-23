Vision United Worship Center's Store

Grief changes everything.

It reshapes how we see the world, how we understand God, and how we carry ourselves through life. For many believers, loss raises quiet questions that are rarely spoken out loud—Why does this hurt so deeply? Why does healing take so long? Where is God in this?

Joy Comes in the Mourning was written for those moments.

Drawing from Scripture, prayer, and years of pastoral experience, Pastor Bobby Webb offers a compassionate and honest guide for navigating grief without denying faith. This book does not rush the healing process or offer shallow answers. Instead, it invites readers to walk through mourning with truth, hope, and the assurance of God’s nearness.

Rather than avoiding pain, this book acknowledges it—while pointing readers toward the promise that joy can still emerge, even in the darkest seasons.

Inside these pages, you will discover:

A biblical understanding of grief that honors both sorrow and faith

How God meets us personally in seasons of loss

Why joy is not the absence of mourning, but the fruit that grows through it

Encouragement for those who feel stuck, weary, or misunderstood in their pain

Hope for healing that is intentional, patient, and rooted in God’s presence

Written with a pastoral heart and a steady voice, Joy Comes in the Mourning reads like a conversation rather than a lecture—gentle, honest, and deeply reassuring. It is designed to be taken slowly, allowing space for reflection, prayer, and personal healing.

If you are grieving, walking beside someone who is, or seeking a deeper understanding of God’s work in broken seasons, this book is a companion for the journey.

Because mourning is not the end of the story.

And joy—real, lasting joy—can still be found.