Vision Youth Foundation

Hosted by

Vision Youth Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Vision Youth Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3102 S 23rd St, Tacoma, WA 98405, USA

Island Life Massage Therapy Gift Certificate w/ journal
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon Estimated Value: $103 Starting Bid: $40 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: 60-minute time of service massage and (1) journal Restrictions or Expiration: [List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Island Life Massage Therapy Gift Certificate w/ journal
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon Estimated Value: $103 Starting Bid: $40 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: 60-minute time of service massage and (1) journal Restrictions or Expiration: [List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Rody Chiropractic Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Rody Chiropractic Estimated Value: $120 Starting Bid: $100 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: BioFreeze, hot/cold body wrap, sleep mask, Restrictions or Expiration: [List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Shur Kleen Car Wash Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Shur Kleen Car Wash Estimated Value: $300 Starting Bid: $150 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: 1 Year of Deluxe Car Washes Restrictions or Expiration: Follow instructions on gift certificate to redeem.
Mariners Diamond Club Package
$300

Starting bid

Donated by: Shur Kleen Car Wash Estimated Value: $600 Starting Bid: $150 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: Sit in the first 8 rows directly behind the auction; private indoor club; all-inclusive food and drink with top- shelf open bar; complimentary in-seat food and beverage service; VIP parking in the Mariners Garage; and private entry via the Premium entrance on Edgar Martinez Drive. Restrictions or Expiration: For the June 30th game, Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals.
Crowned Beauty Supply Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Crowned Beauty Supply Estimated Value: $200 Starting Bid: $60 Minimum Raise: $5 Item Description: Hot Tools flat iron; Cala satin pillowcase; Kitsch microfiber towel, thermal rollers, and assorted hair clips; Goody hair scrunchies; My Balance vitamins (D3 & K2); Difeel biotin Shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask.
Ulta Beauty Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Molly Hsu Estimated Value: $ Starting Bid: $100 Minimum Raise: $5 Item Description: Assorted beauty items and self care items, brands include Clinique, Pacifica, A-Passioni, Smif, St. Tropez,
Woodland Park Zoo Family Pack
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Woodland Park Zoo Estimated Value: $105 Starting Bid: $50 Minimum Raise: $5 Item Description: (4) Four tickets for zoo admission and (4) carousel tickets. Restrictions or Expiration: Valid for one-time use, from Wednesday April 2, 2025 until Thursday April 30, 2026.
6-Month Piano Lesson Package
$300

Starting bid

Donated by: Tabitha J. McPherson Estimated Value: $[Value] Starting Bid: $300 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: 6 months (equal to 24 sessions, 30 minutes each) of personalized piano lessons with Tabitha McPherson. Restrictions or Expiration: Must be within a 30-minutes radius of North End Tacoma, and starting no earlier than September of 2025.
Vision Youth Academy Concert Front Row Seat
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Vision Youth Academy Estimated Value: $200 Starting Bid: $150 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: Reserve 10 front row seats for Vision Youth’s 2025 Christmas concert. Restrictions or Expiration: Valid only for Vision Youth Academy’s 2025 Christmas concert.
Musical Theatre Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Tacoma Little Theater Estimated Value: $62 Starting Bid: $35 Minimum Raise: $5 Item Description: Musical Theater Gift Certificate Restrictions or Expiration: Tickets can begin to be booked with this certificate beginning August 1, 2025. Gift Certificates are good for TLT produced Mainstage and Youth performances, and Class Enrollments. Certificates may not be used on Special Events or Concessions. To redeem your certificate, visit www.tacomalittletheater.com and select “Order Tickets”.
Date Night Gift Pack
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Cinemark Ruston and Stack 571 Restaurant Estimated Value: $100 Starting Bid: $50 Minimum Raise: $5 Item Description: Enjoy a date night on us with a $50 gift card to Stack 571 and two Cinemark movie Guest Passes
DoTERRA Gift Basket
$110

Starting bid

Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon Estimated Value: $232.64 Starting Bid: $110.00 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: Includes Pebble Diffuser; 15ml oils (peppermint, lemon, lavender, citrus bliss, and wild orange); OnGuard Throat drops, Breathe Throat Drops, Citrus Bliss Hand Lotion, OnGuard Hand Sanitizing Mist, Deep Blue Rub Samples, and OnGuard Toothpaste Samples Restrictions or Expiration:
Morgan @ Haven Salon: Full Set of Lashes Gift Cerficate
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Morgan @ Haven Salon Estimated Value: $150 Starting Bid: $75 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: Gift Certificate for a full set of lashes professionally installed by Morgan at Haven Salon Restrictions or Expiration: [List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Dawn @ Haven Salon: Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Dawn @ Haven Salon Estimated Value: $144 Starting Bid: $75 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: Shampoo and conditioner, MaxVol Gel, smoothing cream, calming cream, and brush Restrictions or Expiration: [List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Promises Painting
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Joseph Lawyer Jr Estimated Value: $250 Starting Bid: $100 Minimum Raise: $10 Item Description: God promised in Mark 11:24 that whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you received it and it will be yours. There is no limit to the height you can go in your musical gifts with God. Phil. 4:13 you can do ALL things....

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!