Vision Youth Foundation's Silent Auction

Island Life Massage Therapy Gift Certificate w/ journal
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $103
Starting Bid: $40
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
60-minute time of service massage and (1) journal
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $103
Starting Bid: $40
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
60-minute time of service massage and (1) journal
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Island Life Massage Therapy Gift Certificate w/ journal
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $103
Starting Bid: $40
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
60-minute time of service massage and (1) journal
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $103
Starting Bid: $40
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
60-minute time of service massage and (1) journal
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Rody Chiropractic Gift Basket
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Rody Chiropractic
Estimated Value: $120
Starting Bid: $100
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
BioFreeze, hot/cold body wrap, sleep mask,
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Donated by: Rody Chiropractic
Estimated Value: $120
Starting Bid: $100
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
BioFreeze, hot/cold body wrap, sleep mask,
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Shur Kleen Car Wash Gift Certificate
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Shur Kleen Car Wash
Estimated Value: $300
Starting Bid: $150
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
1 Year of Deluxe Car Washes
Restrictions or Expiration:
Follow instructions on gift certificate to redeem.
Donated by: Shur Kleen Car Wash
Estimated Value: $300
Starting Bid: $150
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
1 Year of Deluxe Car Washes
Restrictions or Expiration:
Follow instructions on gift certificate to redeem.
Mariners Diamond Club Package
$300
Starting bid
Donated by: Shur Kleen Car Wash
Estimated Value: $600
Starting Bid: $150
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Sit in the first 8 rows directly behind the auction; private indoor club; all-inclusive food and drink with top-
shelf open bar; complimentary in-seat food and beverage service; VIP parking in the Mariners Garage; and
private entry via the Premium entrance on Edgar Martinez Drive.
Restrictions or Expiration:
For the June 30th game, Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals.
Donated by: Shur Kleen Car Wash
Estimated Value: $600
Starting Bid: $150
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Sit in the first 8 rows directly behind the auction; private indoor club; all-inclusive food and drink with top-
shelf open bar; complimentary in-seat food and beverage service; VIP parking in the Mariners Garage; and
private entry via the Premium entrance on Edgar Martinez Drive.
Restrictions or Expiration:
For the June 30th game, Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals.
Donated by: Molly Hsu
Estimated Value: $
Starting Bid: $100
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
Assorted beauty items and self care items, brands include Clinique, Pacifica, A-Passioni, Smif, St. Tropez,
Donated by: Molly Hsu
Estimated Value: $
Starting Bid: $100
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
Assorted beauty items and self care items, brands include Clinique, Pacifica, A-Passioni, Smif, St. Tropez,
Woodland Park Zoo Family Pack
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: Woodland Park Zoo
Estimated Value: $105
Starting Bid: $50
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
(4) Four tickets for zoo admission and (4) carousel tickets.
Restrictions or Expiration:
Valid for one-time use, from Wednesday April 2, 2025 until Thursday April 30, 2026.
Donated by: Woodland Park Zoo
Estimated Value: $105
Starting Bid: $50
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
(4) Four tickets for zoo admission and (4) carousel tickets.
Restrictions or Expiration:
Valid for one-time use, from Wednesday April 2, 2025 until Thursday April 30, 2026.
6-Month Piano Lesson Package
$300
Starting bid
Donated by: Tabitha J. McPherson
Estimated Value: $[Value]
Starting Bid: $300
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
6 months (equal to 24 sessions, 30 minutes each) of personalized piano lessons with Tabitha McPherson.
Restrictions or Expiration:
Must be within a 30-minutes radius of North End Tacoma, and starting no earlier than September of 2025.
Donated by: Tabitha J. McPherson
Estimated Value: $[Value]
Starting Bid: $300
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
6 months (equal to 24 sessions, 30 minutes each) of personalized piano lessons with Tabitha McPherson.
Restrictions or Expiration:
Must be within a 30-minutes radius of North End Tacoma, and starting no earlier than September of 2025.
Vision Youth Academy Concert Front Row Seat
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Vision Youth Academy
Estimated Value: $200
Starting Bid: $150
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Reserve 10 front row seats for Vision Youth’s 2025 Christmas concert.
Restrictions or Expiration:
Valid only for Vision Youth Academy’s 2025 Christmas concert.
Donated by: Vision Youth Academy
Estimated Value: $200
Starting Bid: $150
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Reserve 10 front row seats for Vision Youth’s 2025 Christmas concert.
Restrictions or Expiration:
Valid only for Vision Youth Academy’s 2025 Christmas concert.
Musical Theatre Gift Certificate
$35
Starting bid
Donated by: Tacoma Little Theater
Estimated Value: $62
Starting Bid: $35
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
Musical Theater Gift Certificate
Restrictions or Expiration:
Tickets can begin to be booked with this certificate beginning August 1, 2025. Gift Certificates are good for
TLT produced Mainstage and Youth performances, and Class Enrollments. Certificates may not be used on
Special Events or Concessions. To redeem your certificate, visit www.tacomalittletheater.com and select
“Order Tickets”.
Donated by: Tacoma Little Theater
Estimated Value: $62
Starting Bid: $35
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
Musical Theater Gift Certificate
Restrictions or Expiration:
Tickets can begin to be booked with this certificate beginning August 1, 2025. Gift Certificates are good for
TLT produced Mainstage and Youth performances, and Class Enrollments. Certificates may not be used on
Special Events or Concessions. To redeem your certificate, visit www.tacomalittletheater.com and select
“Order Tickets”.
Date Night Gift Pack
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: Cinemark Ruston and Stack 571 Restaurant
Estimated Value: $100
Starting Bid: $50
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
Enjoy a date night on us with a $50 gift card to Stack 571 and two Cinemark movie Guest Passes
Donated by: Cinemark Ruston and Stack 571 Restaurant
Estimated Value: $100
Starting Bid: $50
Minimum Raise: $5
Item Description:
Enjoy a date night on us with a $50 gift card to Stack 571 and two Cinemark movie Guest Passes
DoTERRA Gift Basket
$110
Starting bid
Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $232.64
Starting Bid: $110.00
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Includes Pebble Diffuser; 15ml oils (peppermint, lemon, lavender, citrus bliss, and wild orange); OnGuard
Throat drops, Breathe Throat Drops, Citrus Bliss Hand Lotion, OnGuard Hand Sanitizing Mist, Deep Blue
Rub Samples, and OnGuard Toothpaste Samples
Restrictions or Expiration:
Donated by: Camille Rodriguez of Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $232.64
Starting Bid: $110.00
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Includes Pebble Diffuser; 15ml oils (peppermint, lemon, lavender, citrus bliss, and wild orange); OnGuard
Throat drops, Breathe Throat Drops, Citrus Bliss Hand Lotion, OnGuard Hand Sanitizing Mist, Deep Blue
Rub Samples, and OnGuard Toothpaste Samples
Restrictions or Expiration:
Morgan @ Haven Salon: Full Set of Lashes Gift Cerficate
$75
Starting bid
Donated by: Morgan @ Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $150
Starting Bid: $75
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Gift Certificate for a full set of lashes professionally installed by Morgan at Haven Salon
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Donated by: Morgan @ Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $150
Starting Bid: $75
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Gift Certificate for a full set of lashes professionally installed by Morgan at Haven Salon
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Dawn @ Haven Salon: Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Donated by: Dawn @ Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $144
Starting Bid: $75
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Shampoo and conditioner, MaxVol Gel, smoothing cream, calming cream, and brush
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Donated by: Dawn @ Haven Salon
Estimated Value: $144
Starting Bid: $75
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
Shampoo and conditioner, MaxVol Gel, smoothing cream, calming cream, and brush
Restrictions or Expiration:
[List any expiration dates, blackout periods, or special instructions.]
Promises Painting
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Joseph Lawyer Jr
Estimated Value: $250
Starting Bid: $100
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
God promised in Mark 11:24 that whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you received it and it will be yours. There is no limit to the height you can go in your musical gifts with God.
Phil. 4:13 you can do ALL things....
Donated by: Joseph Lawyer Jr
Estimated Value: $250
Starting Bid: $100
Minimum Raise: $10
Item Description:
God promised in Mark 11:24 that whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you received it and it will be yours. There is no limit to the height you can go in your musical gifts with God.
Phil. 4:13 you can do ALL things....
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!