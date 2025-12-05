Visit Fountain Hills — Advertising Add‑On Upgrade

Hosted by
About this event
$1500/mo. Feature your business prominently on event detail pages. Users viewing any event in the app will see your listing, helping your business get noticed by local residents and visitors.
$1880/mo. Feature your business prominently on event detail pages. Users viewing any event in the app will see your listing, helping your business get noticed by local residents and visitors.
$300/mo. Your business will appear in high-visibility section headers across the app, helping you reach local residents and visitors.
$590/mo. Your business will appear in high-visibility section headers across the app, helping you reach local residents and visitors.
$200/1000 users. Reach locals and visitors instantly with branded push notifications sent to app users.
$520/1000 users. Reach locals and visitors instantly with branded push notifications sent to app users.
$900/mo. Highlight your business in the Community header to build awareness with engaged local users.
$1220/mo. Highlight your business in the Community header to build awareness with engaged local users.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!