Visit The Farm

Go behind the scenes with our Founder and Executive Director, Agnès Barrelet. There is no better way to experience the Farm and the special relationship Agnès has with these animals, it’s incredible! This exciting and exclusive three-hour private tour is limited to two guests to ensure an intimate experience and a positive connection with our animals. You will have access to each enclosure, will enjoy up-close interaction with these beautiful creatures, and learn all about them. There will be 15-minute breaks as needed during your tour. Admission price not included.

Available by appointment.