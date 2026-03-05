Visit The Farm

About this event
Grab a $5 bucket of hay and feed the animals during your visit. Available at the farm or purchase in advance here.
To feed the chicken, ducks, turkeys, geese, emus
Spend 30 minutes with an animal keeper inside one of the safe enclosures of the farm. Price is per person in addition of admission.
For a deeper experience, book a private guided tour with one of our animal keepers. Over 90 minutes, you'll get an intimate look at the sanctuary, meet the animals up close, and hear the stories behind them. Perfect for families, couples, or groups. Price for up to 5 people. Admission price not included. Available by appointment.
If your group has more than 5 guests, you can purchase additional tickets. Admission price not included.
Go behind the scenes with our Founder and Executive Director, Agnès Barrelet. There is no better way to experience the Farm and the special relationship Agnès has with these animals, it’s incredible! This exciting and exclusive three-hour private tour is limited to two guests to ensure an intimate experience and a positive connection with our animals. You will have access to each enclosure, will enjoy up-close interaction with these beautiful creatures, and learn all about them. There will be 15-minute breaks as needed during your tour. Admission price not included.
Available by appointment.
We limit to 3 additional guests. Admission price not included.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!