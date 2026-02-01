Visit the Sanctuary

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About this event
Your donation covers a tour of the sanctuary to meet the individuals, learn about their stories and details of their care.
The suggested donation for a private sanctuary tour (for up to 4 people) is $50.
If you’re able to give more, your additional support is deeply appreciated. 100% of funds go directly toward the lifelong care of the animals who call the sanctuary home, helping provide food, shelter, veterinary care, and enrichment for them today and for years to come.
Capture the memories of your visit with our optional photo package.
During your private tour, we’ll take photos of your group as you spend time at the sanctuary, enjoying moments with the fellow animals and the peaceful countryside.
After your visit, your photos will be thoughtfully selected and emailed to you — a lovely keepsake to remember a special day.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!